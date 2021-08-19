Brett Derrick Smith, 38, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during a brief appearance in the 1st District Court on Monday. The hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was set for Sept. 21.
Smith faces one count of first-degree aggravated burglary, third-degree aggravated assault and four additional misdemeanors for an incident alleged to have happened over the Fourth of July holiday.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Smith unlawfully entered a man’s home, assaulted him and was later confronted with Cache County SWAT teams after “not cooperating” with law enforcement. Logan City Police wrote Smith also “punched and kicked” a police dog that had “a bite on Brett’s left hand” and an officer subsequently used a stun gun on him.
Police wrote Smith was intoxicated during the incident, and denied the assault and burglary stating he didn't “remember any of it.”
Jordan Tymothy Aders, 30, had his sentencing postponed on Monday for several theft related cases due to an unexpected prison recommendation.
Aders was initially charged with eight cases in April. Aders pleaded guilty to a slew of charges the following month: two counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, one count of third-degree receipt or transfer of a stolen vehicle and seven theft- or burglary-related class-A misdemeanors. As part of a plea agreement, 11 counts including two third-degree felonies were dismissed and some of the cases were dismissed in their entirety.
During his appearance in court on Monday, defense attorney Mike McGinnis asked the court for a continuance due to a “very surprising” prison recommendation put forth in the pre-sentence investigation report. McGinnis asked for more time with his client to go over the report and its recommendation.
Aders is set to be sentenced on Aug. 23.
Karsten McKinley Hinckley, 26, had his case set for a jury trial during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Hinckley was charged in January 2020 with two first-degree felonies: rape and forcible sodomy alleged to have happened on Dec. 26, 2019. Court records show Hinckley was released on $40,000 bail.
As a result of scheduling conflicts, Hinckley’s case was set for a three-day jury trial to begin on March 1. A final pretrial was set for Jan. 24.
Kaden Jay Strong, 25, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday. His case was continued until Sept. 13 as defense counsel told the court they were closing in on a resolution.
Strong faces four second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that were filed in April.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Strong was sharing child sexual abuse material on a smartphone messaging application.