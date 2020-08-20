Jesse James Kaufman, 31, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Salt Lake City resident.
Kaufman faces two theft charges — a second-degree felony and a class-B misdemeanor. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $5,000 bail. He could face 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
Probable cause affidavits filed with the court allege Kaufman was in possession of a Dodge Durango reported stolen in Salt Lake City. Police wrote the owner of the vehicle did not give Kaufman permission to drive it. Kaufman did not have the vehicle’s keys and was using a screwdriver to start it, police wrote.
Police also allege Kaufman drove the Durango to a Cache Valley grocery store and stole a rental bicycle from the Aggie Blue Bikes program.
Kaufman is scheduled for further arraignment on Aug. 24.
Bryan P. Ash, 56, had his jury trial cancelled after his appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Ash faces a count of second-degree aggravated arson and three misdemeanors after allegedly trying to set fire to an RV while a woman was inside the vehicle.
Ash was set for a two-day jury trial to begin on Aug. 27. Defense attorney Samuel Goble asked the court for a future provisional jury trial date so the case could move forward if the courts did reinstate jury trials — currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — sooner rather than later. Judge Edwin Peterson instead scheduled a status conference for Sept. 15.
Goble made a motion to release Ash from Cache County Jail due to the lack of timely trials. Ash has been incarcerated since June 4. Peterson denied Ash’s release, stating prosecutors needed to contact the victim first as per Utah state law. Peterson said in the 8th District Court, where he usually presides, inmates incarcerated for the longest periods of time will receive the first jury trials. Peterson speculated the 1st District may handle jury trials in a similar manner.
Quinton Joesph Lopez, 25, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 88 days served and an additional term of probation for single count of third-degree child abuse.
Lopez was initially charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse for inflicting serious physical injury. He pleaded guilty on July 6 to one amended count and the second charge was dismissed.
During his sentencing hearing on Monday, defense attorney Gerald Salcido said this case was the result of controlled substance use.
“His lack of sobriety has been the culprit,” Salcido told the court.
Lopez apologized to the court. He said he knew he was guilty, which was why he was cooperative and honest with law enforcement about the incident. Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray agreed with Lopez and said he believed Lopez was honest about the incident — a rare thing for people in his position.
“I pray one day I’ll be forgiven,” Lopez said.
Steven Matthew Bemis, 41, was denied bail during his court appearance on Monday.
Bemis faces 16 charges, including six third-degree counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.
Cache County prosecutors argued Bemis be denied bail as he is currently on parole.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary where the victim’s wallet, containing six financial cards, was stolen. After the smash-and-grab theft, police wrote the stolen cards were being used at a local car wash shortly after the burglary and $100 was sent to a woman via a financial app.
A decision to prelim hearing for Bemis was scheduled for Aug. 24.