Hector Luis Rojas, 28, and Miroslava Hazel Carrillo, 18, had felony charges filed against them in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Rojas faces three third-degree counts of failure to stop or respond at command of police and additional misdemeanors and infractions. Carrillo faces one count of third-degree obstructing justice.
During the early morning hours of July 31, according to affidavits filed with the court, Logan City Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to Carrillo for “registration problems.” Police wrote Rojas was driving the vehicle, informed law enforcement he lacked a valid driver’s license and was homeless, then “fled the traffic stop in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.” Police followed for several blocks before terminating the pursuit for safety reasons.
Around six hours later, police wrote the vehicle was located but Rojas fled and evaded law enforcement in the car. Police wrote Carrillo ran toward the vehicle and sat in the passenger seat and Rojas drove away. An affidavit states police later located Rojas and Carrillo in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Emergency lights were activated but the vehicle was piloted at a “high rate of speed” in a center lane and the pursuit was discontinued.
According to the affidavit Rojas has a “lengthy criminal history” and is currently on probation for several felony offenses, the majority of which are theft and burglary related. Police wrote Rojas had recently removed his ankle monitor and the whereabouts of both defendants are unknown.
Tracy M Henrie, 33, appeared for a pretrial conference in 1st District Court on Wednesday for a felony kidnapping case.
During the appearance, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court Henrie was anticipated to enter pleas to amended charges.
According to documents filed with the court, Henrie now faces three misdemeanors: class-A unlawful detention, class-B assault, and class-B commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Henrie was initially charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, third-degree aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child and an additional misdemeanor.
Henrie was set to appear for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 1.
Tucker Neil Bohn, 25, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing for a pair of theft cases during his court appearance on Wednesday.
Bohn faces two counts of third-degree theft and six misdemeanors for theft incidents alleged to have happened in July.
An affidavit alleges Bohn damaged a coin receptacle at a local car wash and stole around $300. Police wrote damage to the car wash was estimated at $600 and a prior felony conviction enhanced the charge.
Another affidavit filed with the court states Bohn was involved in the burglarization of a vehicle at a Logan hotel. Police wrote surveillance footage depicted a male opening a tailgate of a pickup and retrieving a black suitcase, while a female “appeared to be acting as a lookout.”
Co-defendant Charlotte Rae Froncak-Ruiz, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree theft last month and all remaining counts were dismissed.
Bohn is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8. Froncak-Ruiz is set to be sentenced on Aug. 30.
They are both being held in the Cache County Jail.