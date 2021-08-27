Darwin Jay Bundy, 52, was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a trailer containing “medieval reenactment equipment.”
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police responded to a hit and run on the south end of Logan. Police wrote a vehicle had been rear-ended by a trailer being pulled behind another vehicle. The collision resulted in a tire being “ripped from the trailer,” police wrote and the trailer was ditched in a gas station parking lot.
Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as Bundy, who told police that the trailer belonged to his boss and it was filled with construction equipment. Police wrote the trailer’s license plate didn’t return to the trailer on scene; the owner of the trailer responded to the scene and told officers it contained “medieval reenactment equipment and not construction equipment.”
Formal charges against Bundy have yet to be filed.
Brody Van Coates, 39, pleaded guilty to amended counts of third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Coates had initially been charged with three first-degree felonies, a second-degree felony and an additional misdemeanor for an incident alleged to have happened in July 2020. As part of a plea agreement, two charges were amended and the rest were dismissed.
According to Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray, Coates met the victim on a dating app, exchanged sexually explicit messages and ultimately met up with the victim for sex. Murray told the court the state agreed not to recommend a prison sentence for Coates.
Coates is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4.
Conner Issac Clifford, 28, pleaded guilty to amended counts of second-degree attempted object rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Clifford had initially been charged with four first-degree felonies: aggravated kidnapping, forcible sodomy and two counts of object rape. Documents filed with the court state a plea agreement amended three charges and dismissed the remaining charge.
Clifford is set to be sentenced on Oct. 4.
Jay Dick Frandsen, 67, had his 1st District Court case continued for nearly a month on Monday to allow time to consider a potential resolution in the case.
Frandsen faces 18 felonies related to alleged securities fraud. Though Frandsen did not appear in court on Monday, defense attorney Mike McGinnis and Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms said there was a possible plea deal in the case and requested some time for Frandsen to ponder the resolution.
“Mr. Frandsen is going to need some time to think about what he’s going to hear,” Harms said.
Charges were filed against Frandsen in July 2019. Prosecutors allege Frandsen approached the alleged victim for a purported business opportunity regarding a gold mining operation in South Africa. Prosecutors alleged the victim wrote several checks amounting to around $338,000 to Frandsen and was never reimbursed despite being promised 100 percent return on investment.
Frandsen is set to appear in court again on Sept. 21.
Luis Angel Pimentel-Orozco, 23, the third person charged for an alleged fight in downtown Logan, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case.
Pimentel-Orozco has been charged with third-degree rioting, third-degree obstructing justice and an additional class-A misdemeanor.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police responded to a fight involving approximately five individuals. One of the alleged victims in the case was said to have been “pistol whipped” in a parking lot. Police wrote some of the individuals involved fled the scene while one was apprehended.
Court records show Pimentel-Orozco appeared in court on Monday and was set to appear for preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.