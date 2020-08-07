Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, appeared in 1st District Court on Thursday on new charges of the alleged sexual assault of massage clients. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Perales be held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.
Perales had previously been released on bail and was ordered to be tracked via a GPS ankle monitor. Cache County prosecutors told the court Perales had violated the terms of his release by failing to obtain the ankle monitor.
Perales was arrested on Monday, just after his court appearance, and booked into jail. Defense attorney Mike McGinnis argued that Perales had been compliant and wondered aloud why the state didn’t simply subpoena Perales in lieu of issuing an arrest warrant.
“He was arrested coming out of our office,” McGinnis told the court.
Perales is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.
Efrain Gomez, 19, was bound over for trial on Thursday for charges of felony vehicle theft. Gomez pleaded not guilty, and a pretrial conference was set for Aug. 31.
During Gomez’s preliminary hearing on Thursday, a Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper testified that Gomez was in possession of a stolen vehicle with stolen temporary tags. The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.
Gomez faces one count of second-degree theft, four misdemeanors and one infraction. He could face up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
Torrey Jordan Green, 26, will not have a jury trial next month as previously scheduled. Green faces one count of first-degree rape. He is currently serving six consecutive sentences of five years to life in the Utah State Prison for similar offenses.
A jury trial slated from September was cancelled during Green’s pretrial conference on Monday. All jury trials have been postponed indefinitely as a result of COVID-19.
A status hearing for Green was set for Jan. 11.
Beau D. Nopens, 35, has been charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft. The charges were filed on Thursday and a warrant has been proposed for his arrest.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police officers investigated an alleged burglary, motor theft and property theft case in October 2019. Police wrote blood was found inside the residence where the burglary took place. On June 12, the Utah State Crime Lab named Nopens as a DNA match for the blood found at the scene.
Police wrote attempts to serve a warrant for DNA buccal swabs from Nopens have been fruitless as his current whereabouts are unknown. During a decision to prelim hearing on Monday for a separate felony theft case, Nopens told the court he was at a sober living house in Utah.