Donald Trever Hansen, 32, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of up to five years in the Utah State Prison on Monday.
Hansen pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor assault and child abuse charges as well as third-degree protective order violations and witness tampering charges. Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway requested probation for Hansen.
Hansen apologized to the court for his failure to follow court orders and spoke of his devotion to his daughter.
“I‘m prepared to do this the right way and be successful,” Hansen told the court.
Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh said the court had already shown restraint toward Hansen by not sending him to prison in prior cases and giving many chances to change his behavior. Walsh then recommended prison.
“There’s no other recommendation the state can make,” Walsh said.
Judge Brian Cannell expressed hope that Hansen could turn his life around and wished him success, but he had run out of tools to help him.
“I’m in a place where I need to protect the public,” Cannell said.
Brayden Michael Kersavage, 20, was sentenced to 120 days in the Cache County Jail and four years probation for 10 third-degree counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Kersavage pleaded guilty to the charges — amended from second-degree felonies — in July.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Mike McGinnis said Kersavage was a “promising young man,” who had disappointed himself and his family. McGinnis told the court the majority of the incidents happened when Kersavage himself was a minor.
“My client needs treatment,” McGinnis said. “It’s an addiction.”
Kersavage emotionally addressed the court on two occasions and stated he couldn’t apologize enough.
“I know what I did was wrong,” Kersavage said. “I’m trying really hard to be a better person.”
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said Kersavage had images of children aged 3-13, some being sexually assaulted by adult males. Murray told the court Kersavage had been trading images of a personally known victim online for child sexual abuse material, Murray said, and requested the court deviate from recommendations and impose a year in jail.
“Those pictures are out there forever,” Murray said, explaining the victim will have to deal with that for the rest of their life.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said though she believed people are redeemable, the facts of the case were troubling as Kersavage victimized people “over and over.”
“This is not what we do in our community,” Fonnesbeck said, and ordered him to report to the jail to begin his sentence on Wednesday.
Harris Duane Griffin, 72 was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during his court appearance on Monday. The preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 2.
Griffin faces five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Cache County deputies allege Harris abused a 13-year-old by inappropriately touching the victim on multiple occasions without consent.
Griffin was arrested in May and released on $100,000 bond.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for a status hearing; his in-person preliminary hearing on Sept. 16 will move forward.
Gutierrez faces six first-degree charges: one count of sodomy on a child and five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
The charges were originally filed in 2011 after the alleged victim told family and friends about several incidents of abuse spanning the course of several years. Family members confronted Gutierrez and notified police. Gutierrez left Cache Valley; family members told police he was likely in Mexico, according to documents filed with the court.
Gutierrez was booked in the Cache County Jail on March 16 after being transported by U.S. Marshals. He is currently being held without bail.