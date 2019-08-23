Erick Durrant of Cove, 19, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. He was scheduled for sentencing this week, but his attorney did not receive a copy of the pre-sentence report in a timely manner. Sentencing has been continued to Sept. 3.
Carlos Pimentel of Nibley, 31, was charged in 1st District Court in January 2018 with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony offense. He recently canceled a two-day trial setting and planned to enter a guilty plea this week. Instead, he has retained a new attorney who was supposed to report to the Judge Kevin Allen via teleconference this week and failed to do so. The attorney was found in contempt and fined $500. A pretrial conference is set for August 26 at 1:30 p.m., as well as an order to show cause regarding the contempt.
Daniel G. Archibald, 43, was charged in 1st District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force linked hundreds of highly sexual images of children to his computer. His attorney reports he is still looking at some of the evidence in the case, while Archibald is also considering a plea deal in the case. Archibald is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 16.
Victor Allen Torres of Smithfield, 33, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, along with a felony DUI in an unrelated case. Sentencing has been set for Sept. 16.