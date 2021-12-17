Eric James Bosworth, 45, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police officers received a tip from the Utah Attorney General’s Office regarding child sexual abuse material being distributed via social media. Police wrote a video depicting an adult female sexually abusing a male child had been distributed to 81 people in a chat group.
After investigating the incident, according to the affidavit, warrants revealed addresses for Bosworth and GPS location history. A warrant for the social media revealed no additional child sexual abuse material, police wrote.
Police wrote Bosworth admitted to sending the file when contacted by law enforcement “because he was curious and other people share pornography.”
On Wednesday, Bosworth was ordered to be held on $10,000 bondable bail. He is set to appear in court again on Dec. 20.
Trei Joseph Stenlund, 25, was sentenced to 210 days in jail on Monday; he pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
During the time set for sentencing, defense attorney David Perry argued for home confinement and indicated his client had strong family support. Perry told the court Stenlund had been engaged in treatment, but had to stop due to financial constraints.
Stenlund told the court he took “full responsibility” for what he had done and expressed his desire for change.
Cache County prosecutor Ronnie Keller spoke to a “community expectation” of harsh sentences for crimes like Stenlund’s, but said the laws in place sometimes differ from those expectations. Keller expressed concern about the case and that Stenlund had ceased treatment.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a cloud storage account containing 100 files of child sexual abuse material. During an interview with law enforcement, police wrote, Stenlund said he no longer had access to the account but did share links to pornographic images on a different account. According to the affidavit, police searched Stenlund’s phone and found around 10 files of child sexual abuse material.
Dwight Russell Hooker, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree unlawful sexual activity with a minor on Monday.
According to Cache County prosecutors, Hooker engaged in oral sex with a minor. He was initially charged with one count of first-degree forcible sodomy for the incident, and police wrote in an affidavit that Hooker posted about the encounter on social media.
Hooker is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 24.
Ishiro Jim, 54, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday and had his child sexual assault case set for trial.
Jim was charged in the 1st District Court in August with one count of first-degree rape of a child, one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of first-degree sodomy on a child and one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 4.
The three-day jury trial was slated to begin on March 29.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Jim sexually abused a child multiple times over the span of two years. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.