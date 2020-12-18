A pending theft case against a Cache Valley man has been dismissed after he died from COVID-19 in the Utah State Prison.
During a hearing in 1st District Court, Cache County prosecutors said the man had died from COVID-19 while serving a prison sentence for a prior, unrelated conviction from 2019.
Documents filed with the court state 48-year-old died on Nov. 25. The pending case was dismissed on Dec. 10.
At 48 years of age, the man is the youngest inmate to die from COVID-19 in the Utah State Prison.
According to the Utah Department of Corrections, 10 prison inmates have died from COVID-19 — nine were housed at the facility in Draper and one in Gunnison.
According to the most recent update from UDOC on Dec. 16, there are 1,193 active COVID-19 cases among state inmates. The most recent death was Tuesday.
“Any incarcerated individual who exhibits symptoms outside the resources of our medical providers will receive care at a nearby hospital,” the UDOC stated in a press release. “Any incarcerated individual that communicates any discomfort will be given access to medications required or any other treatment required.”
Prosecutors filed a single count of second-degree theft against the man in May after a bank employee filed a fraud complaint alleging thousands of dollars had been taken from a deceased person’s account.
Kay Kenneth Moosman, 61, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday for a felony communications fraud case. In a separate case, Moosman also faces three first-degree sexual assault charges: rape, forcible sodomy and object rape.
During Moosman’s appearance in 1st District Court, defense attorney Greg Skordas requested a continuance on all matters until after the new year. Moosman was set to appear on Feb. 1 for change of plea hearing.
An affidavit filed with the court states Moosman sexually assaulted a woman while she was “passed out asleep.” Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote Moosman took photos and videos of various assaults.
“The victim said she found the videos on Kay’s laptop and tower computers and had no idea that he had sexually assaulted her,” police wrote.
Jesse James Crowell, 48, was set to appear for a bench trial on July 14.
Crowell has been charged with two counts of class-A misdemeanor assault and additional misdemeanors after being stabbed in a domestic dispute in January. Cowell was initially charged with third-degree felony assault and a warrant was issued for his arrest, though the charges were later amended to misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, on Jan. 21, Crowell struck a woman in her home. A young man used a “dagger” to protect the woman and himself. Police wrote Crowell had the woman’s hair “in his clinched fist,” and was “antagonizing” the young man. The document states Crowell slapped the young man open-handed in the face and the young man then “stabbed Jesse in the gut.”
Cache County prosecutors declined to file charges against the young man, citing self-defense and defense of the woman. Police wrote Crowell was intoxicated during the event.
Rex E. Cook, 88, was set to appear for a status hearing on Feb. 1 regarding two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child alleged to have happened nearly 20 years ago.
Cook is undergoing competency evaluations to determine if he can proceed in the case, according to documents filed with the court. Documents state medical conditions are preventing Cook from progressing towards competency.
In October, a clinical social worker testified Cook was incompetent to stand trial. The social worker said Cook could not remember the alleged assaults and his medical condition was ebbing and unlikely to be reversed.