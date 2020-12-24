Robert Lee Ryan O’Leary, 27, was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail on Wednesday after defense counsel stipulated to his incarceration.
O’Leary was slated to appear for a decision to prelim hearing on Jan. 20.
O’Leary was charged in November with four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and two misdemeanors after depriving victims of a small amount of cash in downtown Logan. Documents filed with the court state O’Leary alluded to possessing a handgun during the incident and walked away from the four victims with six dollars.
Police wrote O’Leary did not recall the incident and that “he hoped he didn’t do it.” Nearby police pole cameras and security footage from businesses depicted a man matching O’Leary’s description during the time of the incident.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 25, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday regarding two felony sexual assault cases.
Defense attorney Aaron Dodd told the court a motion to suppress regarding a “Miranda issue” was coming down the pike in both cases. Dodd said it would be the same motion in each case due to Robinson being questioned about both cases at the same time.
A setting for an evidentiary hearing and oral arguments was put on the court’s calendar for Feb. 10.
The two cases against Robinson involve two separate victims and are composed of 10 first-degree felonies: two counts of rape, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of object rape and four counts of forcible sodomy.
Robison is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail.
William Darrel Joyner, 53, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on two counts of third-degree lewdness involving a child.
A decision to prelim hearing was set for Jan. 25.
In August, documents filed with the court allege Joyner exposed himself in an aisle of a local store and began masturbating in public. Two girls under the age of 14 were present during the incident, police wrote.
Charges were filed against Joyner three months later.
Joyner was booked into the Cache County Jail and released on $5,000 bail.
Alexander Caleb Perkins, 37, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday regarding two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child; defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court they had failed to reach a resolution in the matter.
“We’re moving toward either a future settlement or a trial,” Demler told the court.
Judge Brandon Maynard is not scheduling jury trials due to COVID-19 restrictions on Utah Courts. A pretrial conference was set for March 22.
Documents filed with the court allege Perkins bit and fondled a 10-year-old child while being recorded on a “home camera.” Police alleged the footage depicts Perkins throwing the child on a couch and simulating sexual actions over the clothes of the child in various ways while the child tried to escape.
Perkins was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail. He was released on $40,000 bail.