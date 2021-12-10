Fernando Carrillo, 48, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday for a final conference before heading to trial on 11 first-degree child sexual assault charges.
Carrillo faces two counts of rape of a child and nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse. A five-day jury trial in his case is set to begin on Jan. 3.
During Carrillo’s appearance, defense attorney Shannon Demler indicated the case was ready for trial. However, Demler said prosecutors had recently made an offer for his client to consider.
Carrillo was set to appear in court again on Dec. 15 to update the court on how the case would be moving forward.
Kyle R. Lowden, 34, pleaded guilty to amended charges in 1st District Court on Wednesday and was granted release from jail pending sentencing for treatment.
Lowden pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault, amended from a second-degree felony, and one count of class-A possession of a controlled substance, amended from a third-degree felony. One additional misdemeanor was dismissed.
During a dispute, Lowden placed his hands on the victim’s throat impeding her airway, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court, and Lowden later admitted to the offense.
As part of the plea agreement, a misdemeanor assault case was also dismissed.
During his appearance in court, Lowden was granted release from the Cache County Jail to participate in a treatment program.
Lowden is set to be sentenced on Jan. 26.
Daicen Blair Montandon, 21, was sentenced to probation on Monday for one count of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of third-degree retaliation against a witness, victim, or informant and two additional misdemeanors.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Montandon had no prior felony convictions and argued probation for his client. Montandon declined to address the court during the hearing.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Montandon he needed to make life changes and no longer associate with those engaging in criminal activity. Fonnesbeck imposed a suspended prison sentence, 68 days in jail with credit for time served and probation.
Montandon was initially arrested in March after it was alleged he had threatened individuals with a paintball gun resembling pistol-grip shotgun, according to documents filed with the court. Montandon told law enforcement he pointed the gun at the victims in an effort to get his dog back. Police wrote Montandon later threatened the victims in text messages after being released from jail.
Carlos Garcia-Rivera, 32, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday for felony sex charges.
Garcia-Rivera faces one count of second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, third-degree sexual solicitation of a child and third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Charges were filed against him on Nov. 2, and a warrant was issued for his arrest two days later.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Garcia-Rivera exchanged sexually explicit messages with a Logan City Police officer posing as a 13-year-old. Police wrote Garcia-Rivera was connected with the officer on a social media platform and initiated contact.
The affidavit states Garcia-Rivera offered $150 “for sex” and attempted to video chat with the officer while asking for photos. The officer told Garcia-Rivera he was “only 13,” police wrote, and didn’t have a car. Police wrote Garcia-Rivera sent an explicit photo to the officer and continued to ask for sex before ultimately ending the conversation.
Garcia-Rivera was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail.