Gavin Absalom Sayad-Lowe, 23, pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday and was sentenced to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison to run concurrently with a sentence from a prior theft conviction from 2017.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Sayad-Lowe was observed running from apartments during a pursuit, and a K-9 was released. Police caught and handcuffed the unscathed Sayad-Lowe and placed him into a patrol car despite his “resisting and not complying.” Police wrote the dog “did not bite Gavin.”
In the patrol car, police wrote, Sayad-Lowe kicked a back-passenger door window. When officers tried to remove him from the car to apply “a hobble on his feet,” Sayad-Lowe began kicking police. The affidavit states resistance continued while placed and held on the ground, but eventually stopped; a cut was observed under his eye requiring stitches.
Though “conscious and breathing,” police wrote Sayad-Lowe stopped “acknowledging anything that was said to him” and “would not respond to any questions.” Sayad-Lowe was placed on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital where he remained unresponsive until an outburst of kicking, attempting to leave and spitting on officers. He eventually calmed and received stitches for the facial injury.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Sayad-Lowe was “embarrassed” and had to be shown footage of the incident because he didn’t recall what had happened.
Sayad-Lowe apologized to the court and said though there may have been misconduct on behalf of the police, he understood his behavior fueled the incident.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, appeared in 1st District Court on Thursday regarding multiple sexual assault cases involving former massage therapy clients. During his appearance, Perales was arraigned on the latest case leveled against him — single counts of first-degree object rape and second-degree forcible sexual abuse filed in September.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court that some, but not all, of the cases against Perales would be set for a preliminary hearing. Demler said they had been waiting for all cases against Perales to be filed before moving forward.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court there were no more immediate charges coming down the pike for Perales, but obviously couldn’t guarantee additional victims wouldn’t come forward.
Demler, acknowledging the “unique” circumstances around the cases, asked the court for a continuance in hopes for a resolution.
Charges began mounting against Perales in June after a massage therapy client told law enforcement she had been sexually assaulted by Perales during an “energy massage.” Since then, five separate victims have come forward alleging similar misconduct from Perales.
Perales is set to appear before the court on Jan. 11.
Jay Dick Frandsen, 66, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday regarding felony charges related to an alleged gold mining scheme.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court the remaining issue in the case was restitution and believed a resolution was likely. Frandsen was set to appear before the court again on Dec. 21.
Frandsen has been charged with six second-degree felonies and 12 third-degree for multiple incidents of fraud against a victim over the age of 65. The charges were filed in July 2019.
In August 2012, prosecutors allege Frandsen approached the alleged victim regarding a gold mining operation in South Africa. With his business partner recently deceased, Frandsen told the alleged victim the South African government was to purchase mining equipment worth millions but needed money to pay fines, fees and taxes to initiate the sale. It’s alleged Frandsen guaranteed a 100 percent return on the alleged victim’s investment.
Prosecutors told The Herald Journal in September the alleged victim issued multiple checks to Frandsen between 2012 and 2015, but was never reimbursed. Total restitution in the case amounts to $338,000.
Frandsen pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.
Hugo Miramontes, 18, pleaded guilty to amended charges in multiple cases during his appearance in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Miramontes pleaded to third-degree theft, third-degree assault by prisoner and other misdemeanor and felony counts.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court part of the plea agreement was Miramontes’ release from the Cache County Jail pending sentencing.
Miramontes was initially charged after prosecutors alleged Miramontes punched a victim and stole their purse and phone. It was also alleged Miramontes stole a vehicle, though he returned it after an extended period of use.
Miramontes is set to be sentenced on Jan. 19.
Iosefa Isaako, 31, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Monday to one count of second-degree theft. One count of second-degree burglary was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
As part of the plea deal, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Isaako was to be released pending sentencing. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Isaako not to leave the State of Utah.
Charges were filed against Isaako in April after it was alleged he stole a vehicle from a friend. Isaako pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in a separate case for stealing the same vehicle from the same victim in March.
Isaako is set to be sentenced on Jan. 19.