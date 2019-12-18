Jordan McCloe, 30, was sentenced to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison on Monday. Public defender Mike McGinnis said being on Medicaid and not having a release date barred McCloe’s access to certain treatment facilities.
McCloe pleaded guilty to wrongful appropriation, a second-degree felony, and other drug related charges.
McGinnis said McCloe was a perfect candidate for the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center, but changes to that program wouldn’t allow it. Relatively recently, NUCCC began only allowing parolees into the program.
McCloe said he hadn’t worked treatment properly in the past, and said what he had to say to get released.
“My addiction was far more powerful than I ever was,” McCloe said.
Willmore said he hoped McCloe would seek treatment in prison and wished him the best as he went with the deputies.
Daniel Gary Archibald, 43, pleaded guilty on Monday to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of unlawful distribution of an intimate image, a class-A misdemeanor.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Archibald had been looking at sexually explicit material on Twitter and had distributed a photo of a woman Archibald knew.
Archibald is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.
Trisden Smith, 23, who is already six months into a 15-to-life prison term, was sentenced to another potential life sentence for first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
“I want to say that I’m really sorry,” Smith said to the court on Tuesday. “I will do anything I can to get better.”
The victim’s father told the court the abuse “happened hundreds of times,” and that he wanted him “six feet under the ground.” The right thing, according to the victim’s father, was life in prison.
“Do the right thing,” he said.
Judge Brian Cannell explained decision of life in prison would rest on the parole board.
Smith didn’t look at the victim’s father as he addressed the court — he stood, head hung, with his back to the courtroom.
Jonathan Robinson, 20, was sentenced to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison for third-degree felony communications fraud. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with another sentence of zero to five years.
Robinson was accused of concocting a scheme to defraud Cache County and Box Elder County farmers. Robinson allegedly hired a third-party driver to haul under 46 tons of hay valued at nearly $8,000 and never paid for it.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Robinson to pay back money to victims.
Tristan Todd Larson, 20, was sentenced to six years to life in the Utah State Prison on Tuesday. Larson was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.
Andrew Oakeson, 28, was sentenced to six years to life in the Utah State Prison on Tuesday. Oakeson was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler argued Oakeson was low-risk and that he qualified for sentence for treatment instead of prison time.
Judge Brian Cannell recognized he was low-risk, but could not sentence him to probation and treatment because of the statute.