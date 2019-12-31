Peter Abraham Ambrose, 34, had a continued initial appearance on Monday for charges stemming from a Logan Temple break-in on Dec. 24.
A decision to prelim hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
At the end of the brief appearance, Judge Thomas Willmore asked Ambrose if he had any questions.
“Can I explain myself?” Ambrose said.
Willmore declined the explanation and asked again if he had any questions.
“My question is, can I explain myself?” Ambrose said.
Willmore said he would be held in custody.
According to police, Ambrose allegedly used an A-frame ladder and an ax to break into the temple’s annex building. Ambrose was found in a locked room after police found damaged art, artificial plants and curtains. An ax was found stuck in a wall behind a shattered mirror, police wrote. Ambrose told investigators he was frustrated with the holiday season, being unable to see his child and his dating life, police wrote.
Stuart Chad Martin, 25, had a continued initial appearance on Monday. Martin was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony aggravated assault and 13 third-degree felony firearms charges after a standoff with police in Newton.
Defense attorney Mike Mcginnis told the court there was still evidence to go through for his client, and he would not address bail at the time of the appearance.
A decision to prelim hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6.