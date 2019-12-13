Benjamin Stoddard, 23, will have a pre-trial conference on Dec. 17. Stoddard has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.
Stoddard is accused of choking a woman unconscious in her home in the presence of her two-year-old. An affidavit of probable cause states Stoddard allegedly stole items from the victim, including a laptop valued at $1,500.
A three day jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.
Rex E Cook, 87, made his initial appearance for alleged sex crimes on Tuesday. Cook has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. The abuses are alleged to have happened in 2000 and 2004.
Defense Attorney Roy Cole filed a motion to determine competency for his client.
Cook will make his next court appearance on Jan. 23.
An upcoming trial for Torrey Green, a former Utah State football player convicted of several rape charges, may take fewer days than attorneys originally thought. On Tuesday, Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh and defense attorney Shannon Demler struck two of the six days set aside for the upcoming Torrey Green trial in February. Walsh said due to the doctrine of chances motion that was filed in the Green cases, the trial wouldn’t take the full six days allotted for trial.
Though they believed the trial could be completed in three days, four days were allotted for the upcoming trial.
Green’s trial will begin on Feb. 10.