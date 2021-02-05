Raymond Andrew Castaneda, 24, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday and continued his change of plea hearing.
While resolutions in Castaneda’s cases are in the works, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court negotiations were ongoing to avoid any mandatory minimum issues at sentencing. Caldwell said he and Cache County prosecutors were preparing charges that would satisfy that state and the plea agreement.
“We want to get it right,” Caldwell told the court.
Castaneda has been charged with two sexual assault cases. Prosecutors allege Castaneda sexually assaulted the victims on consecutive days in June of 2019.
Castaneda is expected to change his pleas on March 1.
Osman David Lainez, 23, had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear for a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Lainez has been charged with second-degree burglary and four additional misdemeanors for incidents alleged to have happened in August. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she had received reports stating Lainez violated the terms of his pretrial release in various ways including making threatening statements to the alleged victim in the case.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis expressed concern to the court regarding Lainez’ mental health and said he was currently transient.
Police allege Lainez forcibly entered a home and got into a “scuffle” with a male occupant. Lainez was bound by a protective order at the time that barred him from the address.
Nelson Nieves, 34, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing that was postponed for evidentiary issues.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court that lengthy interviews were being transcribed into English. McGinnis said the interviews were crucial evidence and future hearings would benefit from the transcription.
Nieves has been charged with three first degree felonies: two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy on a child. He also faces a second-degree count of rape of a child.
Nieves is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Hunter Alan Smith, 32, was arraigned on a single count of second-degree attempted rape on Thursday.
Smith appeared in 1st District Court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. During his initial appearance, Smith was granted release from jail with pretrial supervision. Judge Brian Cannell said he was uncomfortable with the allegations in the case, but recognized Smith was entitled to bail.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Smith entered a 15-year-old’s bedroom and asked the victim to have sex with him. Police wrote Smith attempted to remove a blanket covering the alleged victim. Smith admitted he made a mistake by asking the alleged victim to engage in sexual activity, according to police.
Smith is set to appear before Judge Brandon Maynard on Feb. 8.