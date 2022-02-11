Wyatt Dean Martin, 25, had one of his sexual assault cases set for trial during his 1st District Court appearance on Wednesday.
Martin faces single counts of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape, second-degree forcible sexual abuse, and second-degree obstructing justice along with three additional charges alleged to have occurred nearly four years ago. He has been held in the Cache County Jail since October 2018 and pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2019.
During his appearance, defense council indicated to the court that their calendar was booked full with other cases headed to trial. Martin’s trial was set to begin on Oct. 17; he will appear for a final pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Court records show Martin was supposed have his day in court late last month, but the trial was cancelled. Before that, Martin’s trial had been scheduled three times in 2020 — all dates were ultimately struck from the court’s calendar. Martin faces two other sexual assault cases pending with the 1st District Court.
Ibrahim Moss Bouaziz, 31, was granted bail in the amount of $10,000 after previously being held in the Cache County Jail for kidnapping and assault felonies.
Bouaziz faces one count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child, and two additional misdemeanors.
Documents filed with the court alleged Bouaziz restrained a woman by her neck for an estimated 45 seconds during a dispute. The woman got away and fled to a vehicle occupied by a male who had accompanied her to the home, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies wrote. It’s alleged Bouaziz threatened to fight the man, retrieved a baseball bat and proceeded strike the vehicle. Cache County prosecutor Jeris Kendall said the man in the vehicle was an off-duty law enforcement officer who was related to the alleged victim.
During his appearance in court on Monday, defense council argued for Bouaziz’ release explaining he had community ties and the alleged victim hadn’t requested “no contact” in a recently filed temporary restraining order. Counsel told the court that the allegations in the case stemmed his client’s “drinking problem.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she was concerned about the case, but that Bouaziz was innocent until proven guilty and allowed for $10,000 bondable bail with pretrial release restrictions.
He is set to appear in court again on March 7.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 27, was acquitted of several sexual assault felonies during his jury trial, but found guilty of three counts of class-A sexual battery, according to documents filed with the court this week.
In the case, Robinson had been charged with six counts in the 1st District Court including four first-degree felonies. Court records show the jury deliberated for around six and a half hours before reaching a verdict. With the acquittal, the court found a change in circumstances for Robinson and set bail in the amount of $50,000 with pretrial release conditions.
He is set to appear in court again on March 8 for a preliminary hearing in separate sexual assault case.