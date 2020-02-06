Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, is awaiting another competency evaluation related to the fatal stabbing of his mother in North Logan.
Defense attorney Bryan Galloway said Andrews has undergone two competency evaluations, but believes a third will be beneficial for his client. Galloway said it’s uncertain if Andrews will be found incompetent, but if so, Andrews could receive treatment at the Utah State Hospital until he is restored to competency.
Andrews has been charged in 1st District Court of first-degree murder, in addition to three counts of second-degree obstructing justice.
On Nov. 23, police allege Andrews stabbed his mother in her North Logan apartment and dispensed evidence near a Walmart parking lot. Police took Andrews into custody near the Logan Lanes bowling alley. The victim was found deceased at the scene.
Michelle Montanez, 35, accused of breaking into her former residence and assaulting two residents, had charges dropped on Monday.
Cache County prosecutors dropped one count of first-degree aggravated burglary and one count of second-degree robbery. Montanez pleaded guilty to one third-degree criminal mischief in addition to multiple misdemeanors.
The alleged victims requested leniency and wanted all charges to be dropped, according to Cache County prosecutors. Judge Thomas Willmore ordered Montanez’s release pending sentencing.
Montanez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.
Jamaal Anthony Evans, 20, is headed to trial for first-degree rape and and first-degree forcible sodomy.
A three-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin on March 4 for the former Utah State University football player.
It’s alleged Evans sexually assaulted a highly intoxicated young woman at a party in 2018. The victim was allegedly found nude and incoherent with Evans in a bathroom.
Jesse James Crowell, 47, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday after being stabbed in a domestic dispute.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, on Jan. 21, an intoxicated Crowell began hitting a woman in her home. It’s alleged a young man in the home witnessed the altercation and used a “dagger” to protect the woman from further abuse and being pushed down a set of stairs. Cache County prosecutors declined to file charges against the young man, citing self-defense and defense of the woman.
Crowell has been charged with assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a class-A misdemeanor; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class-A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class-C misdemeanor.
Crowell was not arrested due to being hospitalized, police wrote.
Braxton William Egbert, 19, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges on Thursday.
According to documents filed in the 1st District Court, Egbert pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse and one count of sexual battery, a class-A misdemeanor. Cache County prosecutors dismissed 10 counts of class-B voyeurism and one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
Egbert was charged with five counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse in January after allegedly assaulting another inmate. According to court records, all the charges have been dismissed.
Egbert faces 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each second-degree felony.
Sentencing for Egbert is scheduled for March 23.