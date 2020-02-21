John Janisse, 24, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges on Wednesday.
Janisse is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate while incarcerated in the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with third-degree lewdness by a sex offender and second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
During his appearance on Wednesday, Janisse waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for March 2.
Tanner Mitton, 25, asked the court for bail during his continued initial appearance on Monday.
“I’m underwater and I got a foot on my head holding me under,” Mitton said.
Mitton told the court he intended to go to a drug rehabilitation facility, but didn’t have the money or insurance since being incarcerated. Mitton has been charged with over 20 crimes related to alleged drug transportation in Utah and Idaho.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set bail at $25,000.
Joshua Powell, 18, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Powell has been charged with three counts of second-degree sex abuse of a child.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set bail at $15,000 and ordered he be accompanied by his parents when leaving his home or when around minors.
Police alleged Powell groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party in February.