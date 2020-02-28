Kyle Eugene Joe, 20, pleaded guilty to seven second-degree felony sexual abuse crimes on Monday.
Two of the charges — both first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child — were amended to non-aggravated, second-degree felonies. Another 15 felony charges were dismissed, and a jury trial scheduled for March was struck from the calendar.
Prosecutors alleged Joe abused two victims and had a large amount of sexually explicit material involving children.
Joe is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.
Nicholas Larry Smith, 34, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Smith faces 10 second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, in addition to six other felony charges.
A four-day jury trial has been scheduled for the end of September. Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court the trial would be of significant cost to the state, requiring witnesses to be flown in from England. Two drop-dead hearings were scheduled to thwart that cost should Smith decide not to go to trial.
Smith will return to court on June 15.
Tyler James Ray, 23, pleaded guilty to amended sexual abuse charges on Tuesday.
Ray pleaded guilty to attempted rape, a first-degree felony, and class-A misdemeanor sexual battery. Five first-degree felonies were dismissed across two different cases involving two separate alleged victims. Part of the deal for Ray was the recommendation of no prison time, and one year in the Cache County jail.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.
Richard Ortiz, 30, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to charges related to a standoff with SWAT.
Oritiz faces three third-degree felony charges — stalking, distribution of pornography by an adult, and possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility — in addition to multiple misdemeanors related to the incident. Police allege Ortiz was harassing a Millville woman outside her home in January. Police were able to extract the victim from the home’s rear entrance, and Ortiz was arrested.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 31.