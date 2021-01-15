Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 30, and Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, had their preliminary hearing postponed on Thursday.
Both men face multiple counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree aggravated assault and additional misdemeanors for an alleged robbery of individuals outside of a Logan Burger King location in October.
During their appearance before the court this week, Cache County prosecutors and defense counsel stipulated to a continuance of the preliminary hearing in part to additional investigation on behalf of the state.
The preliminary hearing was reset for Feb. 16 in front of Judge Angela Fonnesbeck.
Steven Matthew Bemis, 41, was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence on Monday.
Bemis pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent for an incident in July. Prosecutors dropped three additional felonies and 10 misdemeanors per a plea agreement.
Bemis is currently serving a sentence in the Utah State Prison for unrelated charges. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck suspended the prison sentences in the most recent case against Bemis and told prosecutors to file a restitution order within 90 days.
Prior to sentencing Bemis apologized to the court and acknowledged he had “made some bad choices.” Bemis told the court he learned all he could from prison and needed to be on the “streets” learning to interact with society.
“I’ve been in prison since I was 18,” Bemis said, explaining that a large hurdle in his life was dealing with the public after many years of incarceration. “I did what I did; I know it was wrong.”
Raymond Andrew Castaneda, 23, may enter into a plea agreement which would bring two pending sexual assault case to a close.
During Castaneda’s appearance on Monday, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell met with Judge Brandon Maynard in a private setting about a potential resolution in the matters. When back on the record, Caldwell told the court he was anticipating a change of plea from Castaneda in one case and prosecutors would drop the second case.
Castaneda is set to appear again on Feb. 1.