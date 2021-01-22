Silverio Tristan Arenas, 26, pleaded no contest to a second-degree felony count of driving with measurable controlled substance and inflicting serious bodily injury on Wednesday in 1st District Court.
Cache County prosecutors alleged Arenas was involved in a motor vehicle accident near the Cherry Peak Ski Resort on Aug. 6. The vehicle rolled two and a half times and a woman was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. Arenas told deputies he had not been operating the vehicle, but was wearing a seatbelt. Authorities, however, believed the evidence at the scene contradicted Arenas’ statements.
Arenas pleaded no contest to the charge and told the court he believed it was in his best interest to do so. He also pleaded guilty to other charges in unrelated cases.
Arenas is set to be sentenced on March 24.
Robert Lee Ryan O’Leary, 27, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday for charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway informed the court of a possible resolution in the case and asked for a continuance.
O’Leary was charged in November with four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and two misdemeanor theft charges after allegedly taking a small amount of cash from victims in downtown Logan. The alleged victims told police O’Leary physically alluded to a handgun tucked behind his back during the incident.
O’Leary allegedly took $6 from the victims.
Documents filed with the court state O’Leary did not remember the robbery when interviewed by police and said “he hoped he didn’t do it.” He told police he didn’t own a firearm but was permitted to own one.
O’Leary is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Brody Van Coates, 38, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday; defense counsel told the court Coates would be seeking a jury trial in the matter.
Coates was charged in August with three counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcoholic product to a minor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 28.
During his appearance, defense attorney Julie George asked the court for a continuance so she could review additional evidence. George, who is based in the Wasatch Front, said she had to review the evidence in-person with the officer involved in the case. The evidence is from a phone download, George said, and couldn’t be downloaded to another electronic device.
Coates was released from the Cache County Jail on $70,000 bail. He is set to appear again on Feb. 16.
Iosefa Isaako, 31, was sentenced to probation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a second-degree theft charge in December.
Prosecutors allege Isaako entered the victim’s home, took keys to their vehicle and drove the vehicle to Ogden. He had a prior conviction for stealing the same car from the same victim around two months earlier.
Prior to sentencing, Isaako told the court he was now making the “right decisions” and expressed remorse for what he did.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck noted Issako had not been in trouble for nearly a year and sentenced him to 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served in addition to a term of probation.
“It appears Mr. Isaako is doing quite well,’’ Fonnesbeck said.