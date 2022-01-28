Dwight Russell Hooker, 31, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a teenage minor.
As part of a plea agreement, Hooker pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree unlawful activity with a minor in December after being charged with a first-degree count of forcible sodomy nearly three months prior. He has been held in the Cache County Jail since September.
In 2020, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Hooker engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old female and posted about the incident on social media.
During sentencing, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court his client had time to reflect on his behavior during a “significant” stint in jail. Caldwell asked the court to grant Hooker’s release and impose a probationary sentence.
Cache County prosecutor Ronnie Keller, however, argued for a prison sentence. Hooker “ultimately downplayed” his actions in the social media post, Keller said, and posed a threat to females under the age of 18.
Hooker apologized to the court and said he had a difficult time forgiving himself for the incident. He also told the court he didn’t post the statement online.
“I was not thinking clearly and I made a big mistake,” Hooker said. “I know I messed up … I know what I did was wrong.”
Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Hooker to served 180 days in jail with credit for 130 days served as well as a permanent protective order.
“You really need to do well on probation,” Walsh said, explaining he would consider prison if Hooker didn’t follow through.
Shi-yee Nikholas Lee-Ngiateng, 31, was charged in 1st District Court on Friday with 10 first-degree felonies: four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, three counts of object rape of a child, and three counts of first-degree sodomy on a child.
Lee-Ngiateng was booked into the Cache County Jail on Wednesday. Court records show he made his initial appearance for the charges two days later.
During a phone call, according to an affidavit written by North Park Police, Lee-Ngiateng indicated the alleged victim would “cuddle” and “activate urges.” Police wrote Lee-Ngiateng talked about inappropriately touching the child in various ways under and over her clothing.
Scott Garza, 38, had his child sexual abuse case set for a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Garza faces 20 first-degree counts in the 1st District Court: 10 counts of rape of a child and 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.
An affidavit filed with the court states Smithfield Police Department officers began investigating the sexual assault allegations involving a teenage minor. The alleged victim told investigators she had been raped by Garza twice per week since she was seven-years-old; a subsequent examination at the Children’s Justice Center revealed the teenager was pregnant. When questioned about a sexual relationship with the alleged victim, police wrote, Garza “nodded yes.”
During Garza’s appearance on Monday, a preliminary hearing, to determine probable cause in the case, was set for March 21.
Craig and Paulette Boersma were set to appear for a jury trial this week; the trial is slated to begin on April 6.
The Boersmas each face a single count of second-degree child abuse for allegations dating back to 2016. They were bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing in December 2019.
During the preliminary hearing, Hyde Park Police officers testified that an adopted 7-year-old child had been held by the Boersmas in an empty room — save a foldable cot — with restricted access to food. It’s alleged there was no artificial light in the room and the Boersmas used a camera to surveil the child.
Charges were filed against the Boersmas in 2017.