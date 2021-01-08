Craig Jr Braito, 43, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on child sexual assault charges during his appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Braito was charged in on Oct. 31, 2019, with two first-degree felonies: rape of a child and sodomy on a child. Court records show the alleged incident took place in Cache Valley in January 2011.
Braito faces two similar cases in the 8th District Court from 2018. He is currently being held in the Uintah County Jail on those pending charges.
Braito is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in the 1st District Court on Feb. 16.
Randolph Scott Willi Martin, 58, had felony and misdemeanor counts dismissed on Monday due to a tainted urine sample.
During time set for a preliminary hearing, Cache County prosecutors told the court an evidentiary urine sample had leaked while in police possession. Defense Attorney Joe Saxton confirmed the sample had been “tainted,” but did not know additional details.
“I don’t know the circumstances entirely, I just know that the sample was contaminated,” Saxton said.
A third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a class-B driving with measurable controlled substance charge were dismissed; not guilty pleas were entered for a remaining class-C misdemeanor and an infraction. After being held since the middle of December, Martin was ordered to be released on his own recognizance.
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, was ordered to be released from the Cache County Jail on pretrial supervision during his appearance in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Oakden has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly filming a 16-year-old girl disrobing in a bathroom. Cache County prosecutors told the court the alleged victim no longer lived in the area and less restrictive means could be used to protect the community.
Oakden was ordered to obtain an ankle monitor and have no contact with any person under the age of 18. Oakden was allowed limited internet access for the purpose of court functions only.
Oaken is set to appear before the court on Jan. 20.
Kaleb Aerin Witherspoon, 21, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation on Monday for three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Witherspoon pleaded guilty to the charges in November; seven identical counts were dismissed.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court the charges stemmed from when Witherspoon was young and seeking same-age females. Demler told the court that reports indicated Witherspoon was low risk in all categories.
“It indicates he is not a pedophile,” Demler said. “This is a young man that I don’t believe will be back.”
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court he was “perplexed” and requested the matrix maximum of 210 days in jail. Murray said there were images of children as young as 2-year-olds being assaulted in Witherspoon’s possession.
Witherspoon was ordered to report to the jail on Jan. 5.