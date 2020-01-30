Stuart Chad Martin, 25, will have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3 where the state will present its evidence against him and address his no-bail status.
Judge Thomas Willmore ordered the protective order related to the case stay in place, despite contrary requests from the alleged victim. He said the court will impose protective orders in unsafe situations — even if the victim says otherwise.
Martin was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, 13 third-degree firearm charges and other charges after a standoff with law enforcement in Newton. It’s alleged Martin held a woman in a home against her will and threatened to kill anyone who approached. After continual alcohol consumption, it’s alleged Martin, unable to open his gun safe, cut through the top of the safe with a hand grinder and reciprocal saw to access more firearms during the standoff.
John Janisse, 24, will appear in court on Feb. 19 for a preliminary hearing for sexual abuse charges.
Janisse is facing a third-degree count of lewdness by a sex offender and a second-degree count of forcible sexual abuse for incidents alleged to have happened while he was incarcerated in the Cache County Jail.
A probable cause affidavit states Janisse exposed himself to another inmate and, in a separate incident, inappropriately touched the alleged victim. Janisse was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 2017.
Erasmo Avila, 33, was taken into custody during a change of plea hearing on Tuesday after new evidence suggested Avila violated a no-contact order and assaulted the victim.
Defense attorney Kevin Vander Werff told the court his client was not prepared to enter a plea to a second-degree burglary and a class-B assault as scheduled. Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court she had been provided a police report and photos that alleged Avila had contact with the alleged victim and physically assaulted her in a recent incident.
Vander Werff said the alleged victim initiated the contact in an effort to continue her and Avila’s relationship. Lachmar told the court a no-contact order cannot be violated even if the alleged victim initiates contact.
Avila was handcuffed at the court podium and taken into custody.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim was drinking and watching a movie with another male when Avila entered her home through a sliding-glass door. Upon entering the room, it’s alleged Avila began punching and kicking the man while accusing the victim of cheating. The victim told police they had been separated for four months.
Braxton Egbert, 19, will have a preliminary hearing for multiple sexual abuse charges on Feb. 6.
Egbert is facing five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, for incidents alleged to have happened in the Cache County Jail.
He also faces three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; 10 counts of voyeurism, a class-B misdemeanor; and a sexual battery, a class-A misdemeanor, in another unrelated case.