Jerry Dean Rice, 51, was bound over for trial on Thursday for child sexual abuse charges.
Rice is charged with five counts of rape of a child and five counts of sodomy on a child. All charges are first-degree felonies.
According to police, the sexual assaults took place while Rice was living in Logan in 2010. The alleged victim told a Child Protective Services investigator she was abused by Rice nearly every night for a year. The victim was 6 years old at the time.
During prior court appearances, Rice has said he was incarcerated during the timeframe of the alleged assaults.
In his testimony on Thursday, Logan City Police Detective Matt Woods said he arranged a phone call between Rice and his sister to discuss the allegations. During the phone call, Woods said the sister didn't mention any details of the allegation, only that the alleged victim said Rice “hurt her," but Rice immediately denied being a child molester.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway asked Woods if Rice’s father was mentioned during their arranged phone call. Holdaway told the court a reference to Rice's father, who had been incarcerated for sex crimes in the past, may have explained Rice’s immediate, unprompted denial of being a child molester.
Woods said he did not recall any reference to Rice’s father and had also not checked into Rice’s incarceration history.
Rice entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, is still awaiting a competency evaluation to determine if he has a sound understanding of court proceedings and sentencing for the alleged stabbing of his mother.
On Tuesday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck read a letter to the court from Utah Department of Human Services stating wintry weather barred them from making the trip to Cache Valley to evaluate Andrews. They requested a 15-day extension.
Andrews has been charged with first-degree felony murder and three counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.
A status update was scheduled for Feb. 4.
Melissa Demetropoulos, 48, will undergo a competency evaluation related to multiple stalking related charges.
On Tuesday, Demetropoulos’ attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court he’d been made aware of his client’s “struggles with mental health issues in the past year.” According to documents filed in 1st District Court, Demetropoulos has a history of mental illness and has received care from a mental health professional.
Demetropoulos has been charged with 15 counts of stalking, a class-A misdemeanor; and four counts of retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a third-degree felony.
Demetropoulos is accused of stalking a young man and harassing his fiance online while living in Florida. It’s also alleged she sent concerning emails to police referencing convicted murderers, the wives of officers and a Cache County prosecutor and sexual relations with a victim in the case.
A status hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Kent Lloyd Nyman, 72, is scheduled to make his first appearance in 1st District Court on Feb. 24, for charges related to the alleged mishandling of pre-need funeral service arrangement funds.
Kent has been indicted on three second-degree felonies: pattern of unlawful activity, unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and communications fraud. Kent and his son, Lonnie Nyman, are co-owners of the Nyman Funeral Home.
It’s alleged Kent and Lonnie sold 111 pre-need arrangements valued at around $772,000, and placed the funds in general operating accounts for the funeral home instead of in a trust account as required by law.