Michelle Ivette Montanez, 35, had a continued initial appearance on Monday.
Montanez has been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; along with four misdemeanor charges.
On New Year’s Day, police allege Montanez broke a window in the back of a home, entered through the window and grabbed one of the residents by the back of the neck. Montanez had lived in the home and was supposed to move out, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. It’s alleged Montanez stole a phone and damaged a security camera.
Montanez resisted arrest, police wrote, and was subsequently hit with a stun gun.
Willmore ordered Montanez be held on $40,000 bail.
Kyle Balls, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual extortion. Seven related charges have been dismissed.
Balls agreed to enter a guilty plea after it was verified the charge did not require placement on the sex offender registry. It’s alleged Balls sent an image of the victim in a state of undress to her new boyfriend, though he told the court it didn’t happen “to that extent.”
On Nov. 25, Judge Thomas Willmore ordered all evidence related to Balls’ cellphone suppressed because law enforcement seized the phone without a warrant.
“There were not exigent circumstances to justify a seizure without a warrant,” Willmore wrote in the order filed in 1st District Court.
Peter Ambrose, 34, made a quick and quiet appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Ambrose is accused of an alleged burglary of the Latter-day Saint temple in Logan on Christmas Eve. He’s charged with first-degree aggravated burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13.
Jerry Dean Rice, 51, is set to return to 1st District Court on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Rice has been charged with five counts of rape of a child and five counts of sodomy on a child alleged to have happened in 2010 while living in Logan. He is currently being held in Weber County on unrelated charges.
During his appearance in court on Tuesday, while standing next to his attorney, Rice made a motion as if to bang his forehead on the podium in apparent frustration. He was quickly admonished by a Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Alyssa Jewel Hill, 19, made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.
She has been charged with two counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, a third-degree felony; two counts of class-B misdemeanor theft; and class-B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
According to Cache County Prosecutor Griffin Hazard, Hill lived with the alleged victim in multiple locations in Logan. It’s alleged Hill broke into the room of the victim and stole a $200 Amazon gift card, a designer purse, headphones, and myriad items of clothing.
Hill’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Braxton William Egbert, 19, will face new charges filed on Thursday by Cache County prosecutors.
Egbert has been charged with five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said Egbert is accused of sexually assaulting another inmate.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Tuesday, Egbert grabbed the alleged victim’s buttocks in attempt to gratify his sexual desires.
Egbert is currently facing three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; 10 counts of voyeurism, a class-B misdemeanor; and sexual battery, a class-A misdemeanor, in another case from October.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Egbert told police he couldn’t control himself and needed close supervision or to be kept away from people.