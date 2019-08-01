Juan Caleb Schallenberger of Illinois, 21, has been charged in 1st District Court with four counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor. Schallenberger is accused of inappropriately touching a minor under the age of 13 while she was sleeping in 2012. An offer for a negotiated plea settlement has been extended, and according to his attorney, Schallenberger will consider that offer on his next court date in November.
Benjamin Stoddard of Logan was charged in 1st District Court with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and domestic violence in the presence of a child. He appeared this week in court, where defense attorney Shannon Demler reported Stoddard has undergone an evaluation and the evaluator needs more time to complete the report. Stoddard will return to court on Sept. 17.
Michael Bart Malan of Logan, 47, was charged in 1st District Court in November last year with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony. Malan allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile during a sleepover at his home. Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said there were evidentiary issues that need to be addressed, so criminal charges have been dismissed and the case has been sent back to Logan City Police for review. Charges could be refiled at a future date.