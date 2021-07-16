Kyle Andre Alan Lewis, 26, was sentenced to consecutive prison sentences on Monday.
Lewis pleaded guilty to multiple third-degree felonies in May, including unlawful acquisition of a financial card, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and controlled substance charges. Lewis was charged in seven felony cases this year; however, court records show one case against Lewis was dismissed by prosecutors after it was found to be a duplicate filing.
Defense attorney Joe Saxton argued for a lesser jail sentence for his client, but stated Lewis was “willing to submit himself to the court.”
“I know I do deserve some jail time,” Lewis told the court, explaining he wanted to turn his life around.
Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon argued for prison, and stated Lewis had racked up charges “faster than anybody I’ve seen.”
Judge Brandon Maynard ordered six consecutive sentences of zero-to-five years in the Utah State Prison as well as 365 days for a class-A misdemeanor. Lewis was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.
Jeremy Littlewood, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday.
As part of a plea agreement, five identical charges were dismissed.
During Littlewood’s appearance in court, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court the charges stemmed from Littlewood viewing child sexual abuse material and had in his possession 10 images on an electronic device.
Littlewood is set to be sentenced on Aug. 23.
Daicen Blair Montandon, 20, had a no-bail warrant issued for his arrest on Monday after he failed to appear for sentencing.
Defense counsel Mike McGinnis told the court “numerous attempts” to contact his client had fallen short.
As part of a plea agreement, Montandon pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree retaliation against a witness and two additional misdemeanors in three cases filed with the court in March.
Cache County prosecutors allege Montandon threatened the victim with a “BB or pellet” gun after a dispute. Police wrote, in documents filed with the court, that the firearm was a paintball that resembled a shotgun. After Montandon’s initial arrest, police wrote Montandon contacted two victims “almost immediately after release.”
Roberto Gustavo Ponce, 75, appeared in 1st District Court on Wednesday for a pretrial conference.
During the conference, Ponce’s case was scheduled for a three-day jury trial to begin on Sept. 13. Another pretrial conference was set for Aug. 11.
Ponce faces 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child that were filed with the court in March. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.