Laura Ashley Malone, 37, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced to probation and 80 days in jail with credit for time served on Tuesday.
Malone pleaded guilty on May 26 to third-degree theft, amended from a second-degree felony, and class-B criminal trespassing, amended from a class-A misdemeanor.
During Malone’s hearing on Tuesday, Judge Thomas Willmore expressed concern over Malone’s ability to be successful on probation.
“I’ve got two-and-a-half pages of poor probation,” Willmore said. “I’ve never seen that in 21 years.”
Malone said she had recently relocated to Southern Utah in an effort to stay sober and make life changes.
“I’m trying to turn over a new leaf,” Malone said.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Malone stole a vehicle from an employee of a Cache Valley convenience store. Surveillance footage from the store depicted Malone entering the vehicle and driving southbound on Main Street in Logan. Law enforcement wrote the vehicle was located and recovered by way of a GPS tracking unit by Roy City Police officers near another convenience store in the Ogden area. In a separate case it was alleged a Cache Valley man awoke to find Malone in his home; she allegedly made claims to the man that she lived there.
Cody C Smith, 45, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for a hearing regarding Smith’s request for exonerating evidence and the state’s motion to include evidence from a prior conviction.
Smith was charged in 2017 with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and has chosen to represent himself in court without the help of an attorney.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Smith read a statement claiming Judge Thomas Willmore held securities for Smith and named Willmore as a “trustee.” When asked to clarify, Smith declined to answer questions, reread the statement and stated all appropriate paperwork had been filed with the court.
“I’m not authorized to answer any questions at this time,” Smith told the court.
Willmore said Smith’s reticence was simply unproductive and repeatedly denied the appointment of “trustee.”
“I am a duly elected judge — I am not your trustee,” Willmore said. “All you’ve done is string together a bunch of legal terms.”
Smith also said he possessed a signature from Willmore that proved that he was a trustee. Willmore said if Smith possessed his signature, it was a forgery and he wanted it turned over to police.
Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told The Herald Journal that Smith has filed multiple motions for his case to be dismissed. Smith has filed motions requesting exculpatory evidence and stating his constitutional right to a speedy trial has been infringed upon. Walsh said the state filed a motion to include evidence from a prior conviction of similar charges.
Smith was sentenced to 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison on July 30, 2015, after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Smith is scheduled to appear for oral arguments on Sept. 1.
Travis Scott Murray, 40, of Malad City, Idaho, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual extortion and third-degree stalking on Tuesday. Two class-A misdemeanors and two third-degree felonies were dismissed.
Cache County prosecutor Aaron Jossie told the court Murray repeatedly contacted and harassed the victim in the case and extorted her for continued sexual contact.
Murray was ordered to be released from the Cache County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.
Bryan P. Ash, 56, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday and was slated for a two-day jury trial to begin on Aug. 27.
Ash has been charged with second-degree attempted aggravated arson and three related misdemeanors. Ash has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Documents filed with the 1st District Court allege that on June 4, Ash poured gasoline on the outside of an RV while making threats to kill a woman who was inside the vehicle. Police wrote Ash was intoxicated during the incident and claimed the RV was his property. Documents filed with the court state Ash is also on federal parole.
A final pretrial conference was scheduled for Aug. 18.