Brayden Michael Kersavage, 19, pleaded guilty to 10 amended counts of third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday. Kersavage was initially charged with 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; the charges were filed in January.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court a plea agreement for his client dropped 10 charges and amended the remaining counts while prosecutors agreed not to recommend a prison sentence for Kersavage.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard said the facts of the case were that Kersavage produced or possessed sexually explicit images of minors. McGinnis told the court his client essentially had 10 images.
“Each image is a count,” McGinnis told the court.
Kersavage is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.
Alexander C. Perkins, 37, appeared in 1st District Court briefly on Monday, and a preliminary hearing was slated for Aug. 10.
Perkins has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and first-degree child kidnapping. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Perkins simulated sex with a 10-year-old alleged victim over the clothes; video of the incident was captured on a home camera and turned over to police. Police wrote that the victim “frantically” attempted to escape during the incident and, at one point, sprinted for a set of stairs. The alleged victim was restrained by Perkins, police wrote, and was ultimately released.
Perkins was released from the Cache County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Hugo Miramontes, 18, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday. He has been charged with a single count of second-degree robbery.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Miramontes was given a ride in the alleged victim’s car at the request of a mutual friend. The victim told police Miramontes was acting strange and she pulled over and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Police wrote Miramontes forcefully removed the keys from the vehicle and took the victim’s phone after a “scuffle.” The victim told police Miramontes hit her an estimated 10 times in the arm and stomach area.
Police wrote a witness saw Miramontes hit the alleged victim and watched him flee the scene. The witness followed Miramontes in his truck until officers arrived; Miramontes was found by officers hiding behind lawn equipment.
According to the document, Miramontes told police he barely knew the victim but “she owed me money so I took her keys and cell phone.”
He was arrested on July 16, and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Miramontes’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.
Efrain Gaucin Gomez, 21, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday. Gomez faces two counts of theft — a second-degree felony and a class-B misdemeanor — in addition to three other misdemeanors and one infraction.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Gomez was pulled over in Hyrum driving a brown Chevrolet pickup with temporary plates. Gomez told Utah Highway Patrol officers the truck was loaned to him by a neighbor. Officers ran the temp plates and found they were for a 2020 black pickup that had been reported stolen. Officers also ran the vin number off the brown pickup and found it had also been reported stolen. Officers wrote Gomez had three no-bail bench warrants. According to court records, Gomez has a prior felony theft conviction from 2018.
Gomez is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.