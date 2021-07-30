Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant issued an order on Wednesday reinstating a mask mandate for courthouses in counties with moderate or high COVID-19 transmission indexes.
As a result, Cache County court patrons will be required to wear a mask “over their nose and mouth while in court buildings.”
“Recently, an unvaccinated court team member who did not know they had COVID-19 spread the virus to an individual who was compelled to attend court and to other team members,” Durrant wrote in the order. “Now that the courts are operating in the Yellow phase, there will be an increase in the number of individuals who are compelled to come to the court, and the courts cannot assure these individuals that other people they may encounter in the courts are vaccinated.”
Charles Allan Olson, 44, pleaded guilty to amended child abuse charges on Monday.
Olson pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault and four class-A misdemeanor counts of child abuse. The charges were amended from first-degree and second degree felonies; six second-degree felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Documents filed with the court indicates the plea agreement will allow for the charges to be reduced further if Olson successfully completes probation and he will not be placed on the child abuse registry.
Olson is set to be sentenced on Sept. 20.
Ivan Gabriel Cardona, 27, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. He was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in his case on Aug. 3.
Cardona faces 20 second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two additional misdemeanors.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Cardona was distributing child sexual abuse material over a social media application. Police wrote a search warrant was executed at Cardona’s residence and 16,000 pornographic images were found on Cardona’s phone.
“Out of the 16,000 images most were of children,” police wrote.
Cardona was taken into custody, police wrote, and made various admissions to officers about viewing and obtaining child sexual abuse material.
Kyli Jenae Labrum, 29, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday. She was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in her case on Aug. 31.
Labrum was charged in May with 10 first-degree counts of rape and a single count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. An affidavit filed with the court states Labrum had sexual relations, and conceived a child, with a teenage minor who was nearly 10 years her junior. Police wrote DNA results confirmed the victim is the child’s father.
Labrum was booked into the Cache County Jail and released on $5,000 bail.