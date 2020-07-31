Jeffrey Michael Edson, 47, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on four first-degree felonies: two counts of rape, object rape and forcible sodomy.
Edson was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail. Charges were filed against Edson the following day.
North Park Police officers allege the incidents of sexual abuse took place in North Logan. A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states the alleged victim described being sexually abused by Edson on a near daily basis. Recordings of two incidents were provided to police by the alleged victim. One recording in May captures the victim asking Edson why sex had had taken place without her consent.
Edson's “responses include, ‘yeah, whatever’ and telling the victim that she looked good and her skin was soft,” police wrote.
Another recording captures an alleged sexual assault with Edson and the victim. The affidavit states no verbal consent can be heard in the recording and the victim can be “heard wincing in pain.”
Edson “stated that there have been times when the victim said she did not want to engage in sex acts but he lovingly convinced her into it and did not believe that was criminal,” police wrote.
The affidavit states Edson had prior convictions of sexual offenses against a minor. Police wrote another minor also accused him of sexual offenses but did not not wish to proceed with the investigation.
Edson is from Wisconsin and recently moved to Cache Valley, according to police. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Lamar Anthony Dawson, 24, may have his day in court after the end of the calendar year regarding a single count of first-degree rape.
A three-day jury trial, originally slated for August, was scheduled to begin on Jan. 6 during a pretrial conference on Tuesday. Defense attorney Shannon Demler requested an in-person jury trial for his client. A final pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Authorities allege Dawson, a former Utah State University football player, sexually assaulted a woman while living in Cache Valley. He currently resides out-of-state.
Bryan P. Ash, 56, was denied bail during his court appearance on Tuesday. Ash has been charged with second-degree attempted aggravated arson in addition to three related misdemeanors.
Defense attorney Sam Goble told the court that though Ash had a prior violent conviction from 1992, he had no recent violent charges and was two months away from completing his federal probation when he was arrested for the incident in Cache Valley. Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh said Ash had been convicted of an armed robbery in 1992 and shot at a police officer during the incident. Walsh argued Ash was a public safety risk.
Authorities allege Ash poured gasoline on the outside of an RV and made threats to kill a female victim inside the vehicle. Walsh told the court the victim called 911, and said Ash was making threats to kill her while stating he wanted to go back to prison.
Ash said he owned a business in Cache Valley that was falling apart while he was being incarcerated. He said he wasn’t a public safety threat, but Judge Thomas Willmore ultimately denied his request for bail.
A two-day jury trial has been set to begin on Aug. 27, and a final pretrial conference was scheduled for Aug. 18.
Dillan T. Derrick, 19, was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 180 days in the Cache County Jail on Monday for third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree attempted burglary. Derrick was granted 80 days credit for time served.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis said “cognitive issues” lead to the incident of assault and stated the maturity of his client was also a consideration. McGinnis said his client wished to attend a treatment program.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said the state had concerns considering that Derrick’s most recent cases marked his fifth assault charge since turning 18 and that he was on probation when the assault took place.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered that Derrick could qualify for early release if he was accepted into the specific program requested or an equivalent. Fonnesbeck said if Derrick was to be accepted, a review hearing would be required for early release from jail.
“You are capable of doing hard things,” Fonnesbeck said. “You owe it to society to do so.”