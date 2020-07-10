Joshua Antoine Powell, 19, was sentenced to serve two years in the Cache County Jail in addition to a term of probation during his court appearance on Tuesday.
Just prior to being sentenced, Powell pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child; eight additional counts were dismissed. On April 7, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in a separate case involving the same victim.
Law enforcement alleged Powell groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party in February. Powell was initially charged in 1st District Court with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. After Powell pleaded guilty, family members of the victim became aware of additional incidents of abuse and notified Cache County deputies. Cache County prosecutors filed 10 additional second-degree felonies against Powell as a result.
Judge Thomas Willmore told Powell if he did not abide by the rules of probation he would face harsher penalties.
“You’ll be going to the Utah State Prison for up to 30 years,” Willmore said.
Bryan P. Ash, 56, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to arson charges and waived his preliminary hearing.
Ash has been charged in 1st District Court with second-degree attempted aggravated arson and three related misdemeanors after allegedly attempting to set fire to an RV with a woman inside. According to documents filed with the court, Ash and the woman got in a physical altercation; Police wrote Ash was intoxicated and poured gasoline around the outside of the RV while making threats to kill the woman.
Ash is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on July 14.
Richard Opoku-Agyemang, 22, was set to appear for a preliminary hearing during his court appearance on Monday.
Opoku-Agyemang has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Documents filed with the 1st District Court allege Opoku-Agyemang forced two women to undress and robbed them at knifepoint.
Opoku-Agyemang had been reportedly denied access to phones and contact with his attorney for a matter of weeks due to being held in COVID-19 quarantine at the Cache County Jail. During this week's court appearance, defense attorney Michael McGinnis acknowledged that he had been able to speak with his client and wanted to move forward with the preliminary hearing. Opoku-Agyemang appeared in court via video conference call from the jail, and appeared to have been removed from quarantine.
The preliminary hearing was slated for July 16.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, had his preliminary hearing tentatively rescheduled to September during his court appearance on Tuesday.
Gutierrez has been charged in 1st District Court with one count of first-degree sodomy on a child and five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed on April 21, 2011. Documents filed with the court state Gutierrez fled after police were notified of the incident and family members believed he was likely in Mexico. He was booked in the Cache County Jail on March 16, 2020, where he is currently being held.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court an in-person preliminary hearing was necessary for Gutierrez to hear witness testimony and “view their demeanor.” Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh said witnesses in the case wanted to testify and agreed with rescheduling the preliminary hearing. As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, courts are not scheduling in-person hearings absent exigent circumstances.
A status conference for Gutierrez was scheduled for Aug. 31.