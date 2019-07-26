• Crisoforo Najera of Salt Lake City, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a class A misdemeanor, and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. According to records filed in 1st District Court, Utah Highway Patrol troopers patrolling in Sardine Canyon stopped to check on the occupants of a vehicle parked on the side of the highway. Troopers say they found Najero and a 15-year-old in the vehicle in various states of undress. Najera was sentenced to time served since his arrest in March so that his immigration case can proceed.
• Guiseppe Standi-Mario of Logan, 42, was charged in 1st District Court with aggravated kidnapping, assault and intoxication. During his court hearing on Tuesday, the Cache County Attorney’s Office agreed to amend the kidnapping charge to unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor. Standi-Mario pleaded guilty to forcing a female down a hallway to a bedroom inside her residence, where he held her against the wall, pulled her hair and kissed her aggressively. Standi-Mario is currently scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 17.
• Tristan Larson of North Logan, 20, was arrested and charged in 1st District Court with rape of a child, a first-degree felony after he allegedly lured a 13-year-old girl to his apartment and raped her. Larson was unable to retain an attorney and was appointed a public defender. Larson, who is presently incarcerated, is scheduled to return to court on July 30 for a pre-trial conference.
• Aaron Robison of Logan, 32, has been charged in 1st District Court with forcible sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child, and sodomy of a child. His attorney requested a preliminary hearing in all matters which was set for August 7 at 9 a.m. The preliminary hearing was cancelled and Robison is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5 for a pre-trial conference.