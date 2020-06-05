Joshua Glen Cox, 44, was sentenced on Monday to 150 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 99 days served for allegedly shooting children with an airsoft gun. Initially charged with second-degree child abuse and class-A child abuse, Cox pleaded guilty to third-degree child in April; the class-A misdemeanor was dismissed.
In addition to the jail sentence, Cox was also placed on probation for three years in addition to various treatments and contact restrictions. Cox was also ordered by the court to watch the Dennis Quaid film “I Can Only Imagine” and submit a three page summary of what he learned.
Larry Johnson, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to one-to-15 years in the Utah State Prison for various drug charges and stealing a car parked at the Cache County Jail.
In February and March, Johnson was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors spanning four cases — the majority of which were controlled substance related. On March 17, Johnson was arrested along with another man for allegedly stealing a car from the Cache County Jail parking lot. Documents filed with the court stated Johnson overheard a phone call in between the car’s owner and his mother while being housed in the jail; the call detailed where the vehicle was and the location of its keys.
Johnson pleaded guilty to the bulk of the charges on April 21.
Joshua Powell, 19, was scheduled on Tuesday to appear for a pretrial conference. Powell faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child; he pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in a prior case involving the same victim.
Documents filed with the court allege Powell inappropriately touched, kissed and licked a 7-year-old victim several times. After a family member provided deputies an audio recording of the allegations, deputies wrote Powell admitted to touching the victim 10 to 30 times but didn’t remember licking the child.
Powell was scheduled to be sentenced in the prior case on May 19; the sentencing is now trailing the new charges. Powell is being held in the Cache County Jail where he’s been incarcerated since February.
Donald Trever Hansen, 32, was charged on Wednesday with class-A violation of a protective order. The new case marks the third week in a row Cache County prosecutors have filed new charges against Hansen.
Hansen currently faces six counts of third-degree violation of a protective order, a count of third-degree of possession of a controlled substance and a count of second-degree child abuse in addition to other misdemeanors. The charges span four cases all filed in the month of May.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Hansen allegedly lifted a child off the ground while holding onto the child’s neck and dropped her. The child victim told law enforcement she couldn’t breath and “felt like her teeth were going through her gums.” It’s also alleged Hansen physically assaulted a woman in various ways.
According to documents, Hansen allegedly utilized a family member to reach out to the victims in the aforementioned cases. Deputies wrote Hansen sought to manipulate the child victim into changing her story.