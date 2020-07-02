Travis Scott Murray, 40, of Malad City, Idaho, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
Defense counsel asked the court for a lower, bondable bail amount. Cache County prosecutors argued Murray didn’t live in Cache Valley and had a criminal history in Utah, Idaho and Texas.
Judge Jeremiah Humes ultimately denied the request to lower bail due to the severity of the charges and Murray’s lack of ties to the community.
“If we’re doing court sessions via Webex” video conferencing, Murray said to the court, “what difference does (lack of ties) make, your honor?”
Murray has been charged with four third-degree felonies: stalking, sexual extortion and two counts of distribution of pornography by an adult. He also faces two misdemeanor voyeurism charges. The charges stem from an incident in March where Cache County deputies allege Murray extorted a Hyrum woman and threatened to leak sexually explicit photos he had taken of the woman without her consent.
Murray is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear for a decision to prelim hearing on July 14.
Mark Denton Phipps, 58, appeared in 1st District Court on Tuesday for a decision to prelim hearing.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler again asked the court for Phipps’ release. In prior hearings, Demler has brought to the court concerns regarding Phipps’ health and preexisting conditions that could put him at risk if exposed to the novel coronavirus. For a time, when he was initially arrested, Demler said Phipps also did not have access to heart medications and was transferred to the hospital for a day and a half.
Phipps faces six third-degree counts of violation of a protective order, a third-degree count of stalking and a class-A misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image. The charges span two cases and involve the same alleged victim.
Judge Jeremiah Humes denied bail. A preliminary hearing for Phipps was scheduled for July 14.
Raymond Andrew Castaneda, 23, appeared in 1st District Court for a review hearing on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell said it was in his client’s best interest to have in-person hearings and was waiting to move forward in the case as a result. Caldwell said that since the doctrine of chances is being incorporated in the case, live witnesses are crucial to Castaneda’s defense. Castaneda needs to be able to hear testimony and confer with his attorney for Caldwell to cross-examine appropriately, Caldwell said.
“It’s just not possible" via video conference, Caldwell said.
Castaneda has two pending cases with four first-degree felonies: two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count each of rape and forcible sodomy. He also faces second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree forcible sexual abuse and third-degree aggravated assault.
Castaneda has been in the Cache County Jail since Oct. 26, 2019. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 21 for a pretrial conference.
Stephen Eugene Tueller, 49, will face felony charges filed with the 1st District Court on Thursday.
Tueller faces first-degree aggravated burglary, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and two misdemeanor controlled substance charges.
It’s alleged that on June 13, Tueller broke into a home and threatened inhabitants. He was arrested June 15 and ultimately released on around $31,000 bondable bail.
An initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.