Christopher Allan Vail, 44, has been charged in the 1st District Court with a single third-degree felony count of evading law enforcement last month in connection to alleged federal offenses.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Vail fled Cache/Rich Drug Task Force officers and federal agents in a vehicle on May 6. The pursuit by law enforcement was terminated after Vail was allegedly traveling at speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential area. Vail was not located by officers at that time.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms said law enforcement was seeking Vail in connection to a sealed federal indictment. A search warrant filed with the court for Vail’s phone states he was wanted for federal distribution of methamphetamine and firearms charges.
A fugitive for nearly a month, Harms said Vail is now in federal custody. For Harms, charges were filed in the 1st District Court against Vail, and a warrant issued for his arrest, to hold him accountable to the local citizenry for his high-speed evasion.
“You never know what’s going to happen in federal court,” Harms said.
According to Harms, the investigation into Vail resulted in several search warrants and revealed to law enforcement other incidents of criminal activity. Logan City Police did not respond to a request for comment.
Nathen Aaron Lefevre, 20, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Wednesday for three counts of second-degree child abuse.
Cache County prosecutors allege Lefevre seriously injured an 8-week-old infant on June 7. An affidavit filed with the court states Lefevre became frustrated with the child and lost his temper over a dirty diaper; it’s alleged he shook the child, threw her down and later allowed the child’s head to “flop backwards” after yanking her off of a bed. The child sustained a brain bleed and bruises on the chest, abdomen and jaw, deputies wrote.
During his appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said the child was in a Wasatch Front hospital in “critical condition.”
“We don’t know what the outcome will be,” prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court.
Lefevre was tearful and visibly distraught during the hearing. He was granted bondable bail in the amount of $10,000 and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or any other children.
Prosecutor Dane Murray told The Herald Journal that the Cache County Attorney’s Office would “absolutely” file homicide-related charges if the child were to die as a result of the incident. However, Murray said that outcome seems unlikely at this time.
“It seems like the child is going to survive,” Murray said, despite the child’s “life-threatening” injuries.
Lefevre is set to appear in court again on June 14.
Lynn Jay Thurston, 73, was charged on Wednesday with 23 felonies filed with the 1st District Court: one count of second-degree money laundering, 17 counts of second-degree unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and five counts of third-degree unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary.
Thurston was booked into the jail on Wednesday and allowed release on a unsecured bond.
Court records allege the criminal incidents began in 2009 and continued over a decade. An affidavit filed with the court states Thurston took a total of nearly $740,000 from savings accounts, trust accounts and social security benefits intended for two minor children.
Deputies wrote that 22 transfers of money were made from the children’s accounts and the funds were placed in Thurston’s checking account.
Thurston admitted to taking the money, deputies wrote, “but could not provide a valid use of said money.”
Thurston’s initial appearance in court has yet to be scheduled.
Daicen Blair Montandon, 20, reached a resolution in several cases stemming from an incident where threats were made with a paintball gun that resembled a real firearm.
On Monday, Montandon pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree retaliation against a witness, and two additional misdemeanors. All remaining counts against Montandon were dismissed as part of a plea agreement; he was also granted release from the Cache County Jail pending sentencing.
Cache County prosecutors allege Montandon got into a disagreement with the victims in the case, damaged a garage door and threatened them with a “BB or pellet” gun. After the incident, it’s alleged Montandon again threatened the victims. Documents filed with the court state the gun was a paintball gun that realistically resembled a side-by-side shotgun; officers wrote it was identifiable as a paintball gun only after opening the gun’s action.
Montandon is set to be sentenced on July 12.