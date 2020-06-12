Alexander Caleb Perkins, 37, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Thursday for charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping. Both counts are first-degree felonies.
According to documents filed with the court, Perkins allegedly bit and fondled a 10-year-old child while being recorded on a “home camera.” Police alleged the footage depicts Perkins throwing the child on a couch and “thrusting his pelvis” against the child in various ways while the child tried to escape.
Bail for Perkins has been set at $50,000; he is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
John Martin Janisse, 24, was sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail for an incident of attempted lewdness against a fellow inmate in the Cache County Jail. He was granted work release and credit for time served.
Janisse was initially charged with lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. On April 20, Janisse pleaded guilty to class-A attempted lewdness by a sex offender and the second-degree charge was dismissed.
Deputies alleged Janisse exposed himself to a fellow inmate and, in a separate incident, touched the alleged victim's buttocks, causing “substantial emotional pain” for the alleged victim.
April L. Zarro, 27, is wanted by the police for allegedly stealing and damaging a rental vehicle. Cache County prosecutors filed a single count of second-degree felony theft against Zarro on Thursday; she could face up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
In documents filed with the 1st District Court, police allege Zarro rented a 2020 Kia Optima for five days in January. Nearly four months later, the rental company reported the vehicle as stolen. Police found the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot with flat tires, body damage and a precarious bumper; apartment tenants told police Zarro had moved and her whereabouts were unknown.
A warrant was issued for Zarro’s arrest.
Travis Scott Murray, 40, of Malad City, Idaho, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually extorting a Cache Valley woman.
Murray has been charged with four third-degree felonies: sexual extortion, two counts of distribution of pornography by an adult, and stalking. He also faces two class-A counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, deputies allege Murray extorted the 26-year-old victim by threatening to “send out” sexually explicit photos he had surreptitiously taken without her consent. Deputies wrote Murray also demanded the victim enter a video chat with him and “perform sexually.”
“Done (expletive) around,” Murray wrote in a message to the victim. “Get on cam for 5 minutes or I’m leaking picks.”
The victim provided deputies 417 screenshots of harassing behavior and explicit photos that had taken place “at all hours of the day and night,” according to documents filed with the court.
Charges were filed against Murray on May 26; he is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.