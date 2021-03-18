Nelson Nieves, 34, pleaded not guilty to child sexual assault charges after waiving his preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Nieves has been charged with two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, first-degree sodomy of a child and second-degree rape of a child.
Cache County prosecutors allege Nieves sexually assaulted two children — a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old. Documents filed with the court state Nieves showed the alleged victims pornographic material and engaged in sexual acts with the children.
Nieves was booked into jail on Dec. 8 where he is currently being held without bail. He is set to appear for a pretrial conference on April 5.
Yvonne Nicole Lantry, 37, pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree sodomy on a child on Thursday after waiving her preliminary hearing.
Defense counsel for Lantry told the court a substantial evidentiary hearing was expected. A 90 continuance was requested to file a “voluminous” motion related to the hearing.
A status conference in the case was set for June 28.
Documents filed with the court state Lantry “instructed” a 4-year-old to engaged in oral sex in 2016. Lantry was intoxicated, police officers wrote, and sexual activity with the child ceased when Lantry purportedly “passed out.”
Kory Eugene Davis, 35, faces new charges filed on Wednesday in 1st District Court in connection to alleged snowmobile thefts.
Davis faces three counts of second-degree theft and three third-degree felonies: theft, obstructing justice and possessing vehicle parts without identification numbers.
An affidavit filed with the court states three snowmobiles were stolen while being housed on a trailer in the Millville area on Feb. 1. Deputies found and recovered two of the snowmobiles in a rural field in the Smithfield area two days later. While investigating the alleged theft, a search was conducted at Davis’ home and deputies found a disassembled snowmobile in a garage.
“After further examination of the engine it had very distinct mechanical modifications that had been described by the owners,” deputies wrote, “this affirmed that the engine from the still missing Ski Doo had been installed in the Ski Doo that was in Kory's garage.”
Davis told deputies he had been sold the engine for $300. Deputies wrote Davis confirmed he had knowledge of the theft but denied any involvement. Deputies claim tire tracks at the scene of the recovered machines match those of Davis’ truck and text messages imply Davis’ involvement in the theft.
Jay Dick Frandsen, 66, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for charges related to an allegedly fraudulent gold mining scheme.
Frandsen faces 18 felonies including multiple counts of securities fraud.
During his appearance defense counsel told the court a resolution in the case had not been reached and Frandsen was looking for a jury trial. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she was “cautiously optimistic” there would be guidance on how to proceed with jury trials in the near future.
Prosecutors say Frandsen took a total of $338,000 from an alleged victim between 2012 and 2015. Frandsen allegedly told the victim he had a gold mining operation in South Africa and he needed money up front to pay for fines and taxes to facilitate the sale of mining equipment to the South African government.
There was no return on investment, according to prosecutors, and Frandsen wrote a check to the alleged victim for $235,000 that bounced.
Frandsen was set to appear for a status conference on June 1.