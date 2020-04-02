Richard Royal Cornell, 72, was scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference to take place on April 13.
Cornell faces two counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; one count of object rape, a first-degree felony; and one count of attempted forcible sodomy, a second-degree felony.
All the charges stem from an incident alleged to have happened on March 2. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Cornell sexually assaulted a young woman in her Providence home. During a recorded phone call, according to law enforcement, Cornell told the alleged victim the event should never have happened and she should forget it happened.
Cornell was arrested and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Joshua Cox, 43, was scheduled for a continued pretrial conference to take place on April 6.
Cox has been charged with second-degree child abuse and class-A child abuse after being accused of physically harming another woman’s children. He also faces a single count of third-degree tampering with a witness in a separate, related case.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Cox is accused of shooting children with an airsoft gun. It’s also alleged Cox punched the children and hit them with boots.
Cox is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Karsten Hinckley, 24, was scheduled for a decision to prelim hearing to take place on June 2.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, the hearing was initially scheduled for April 7. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hinckley’s counsel filed a motion to continue the hearing for a later date.
Hinckley has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree forcible sodomy.
He is currently released on $40,000 bail.
Melissa Demetropoulos, 48, was scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on April 6.
Demetropoulos has been charged with 15 class-A stalking charges and four counts of third-degree retaliation against a witness, victim or informant.
Demetropoulos is accused of stalking a Utah State University student over social media and other platforms. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, she sent emails to police referencing a convicted murderer and school shooter among other topics police found concerning.
Demetropoulos was arrested in Florida and extradited to Utah to face the charges. She is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.