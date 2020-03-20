Charles Leff, 64, was bound over for trial on all charges in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Oral arguments were scheduled for April 16.
Leff has been charged with five counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; four counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanor controlled substance and paraphernalia charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Leff allegedly drove from Perry to murder multiple family members in Mendon. The family was alerted to the threat and called 911, deputies wrote. Leff was pulled over and arrested outside the family’s home by Cache County deputies who found multiple firearms, marijuana and a packed suitcase.
Leff told law enforcement he had property in Oregon and was planning on living there.
Leff is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Tanner Mitton, 26, was scheduled to appear for another pretrial conference for 20 drug-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in 1st District Court on May 4.
Mitton has been charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, five counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, in addition to multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Mitton was suspected of transporting narcotics to Idaho and throughout Utah. Officers approached Mitton at his home in Smithfield where he became confrontational. During a search of a vehicle in Mitton’s possession, law enforcement found marijuana, cocaine, paraphernalia and two electronic scales. Five cell phones, three laptops and “a PayPal card swiping device” were also found in the vehicle, Police wrote.
Mitton is currently released on bail.
Jesse J. Crowell, 47, was scheduled to appear in 1st District Court for a decision to prelim hearing on Monday.
Crowell has been charged with two assault charges, a third-degree felony and a class-A misdemeanor; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class-A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class-C misdemeanor.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 21 where police alleged Crowell hit a woman in her home. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a young man who witnessed the altercation allegedly stabbed Crowell with a “dagger” to protect the woman. Cache County prosecutors elected not to file charges against the young man.
Crowell was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was not arrested.
His next hearing is scheduled for May 18.