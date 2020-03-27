Melissa Demetropoulos, 48, is scheduled for a status conference to take place on March 30 regarding her competency evaluation.
Demetropoulos has been charged with 15 counts of class-A stalking and four counts of third-degree retaliation against a witness, victim or informant.
Demetropoulos is accused of stalking a Utah State University student and his fiance through social media while living in Florida. It’s alleged she sent concerning emails to police referencing convicted murderers Jodi Arias and Brenda Walsh.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Demetropoulos claimed to have purchased a one-way plane ticket to Utah. Law enforcement planned to arrest Demotropoulos when her flight landed, but she was taken into custody by Florida law enforcement and ultimately extradited to Utah.
Demetropoulos was convicted of a harassment charge involving the same victims prior to this case. It was alleged she sent the victim hundreds of social media messages, discovered addresses and phone numbers and sent sexually explicit photos. She told the victim “she is going to have sex with him if he wants to or not,” police wrote in an affidavit.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, is scheduled for a decision to prelim hearing to take place on April 6.
Gutierrez was charged nearly a decade ago with multiple child sexual abuse charges and seemingly evaded authorities. Gutierrez is charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of first-degree sodomy on a child.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gutierrez groped and performed sexual acts on a child multiple times over several years; the last incident took place with the alleged victim was 13 years old. When the victim told family and friends about the abuse, Gutierrez fled Cache Valley.
According to police, Gutierrez’s family believed he had likely fled to Mexico. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Salt Lake City earlier this month.
He is being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.
Stuart Chad Martin, 25, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference to take place on April 7.
Martin faces 17 felony charges, including first-degree aggravated kidnapping, after having an armed standoff with law enforcement in Newton. It’s alleged Martin held a woman hostage, threatened to kill her if specific chores weren’t completed and also threatened to kill law enforcement officers who responded to the incident.
Martin’s defense counsel maintains he never intended to harm anyone but himself and the case is really about mental health and depression. Martin was bound over for trial in February; Judge Thomas Willmore said he was a danger to himself and others and ordered him to be held without bail.