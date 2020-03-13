Brad Thayne Bingham, 31, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court for an alleged robbery of a Logan Pharmacy.
Bingham has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and class-B possession or use of a controlled substance. He faces five years to life in prison if convicted of a first-degree felony.
Police allege Bingham entered the Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare pharmacy in Logan and demanded drugs. He implied he had a handgun, according to police, but didn’t reveal a weapon to pharmacy workers. He was given Xanax and fled on foot.
Bingham is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.
Richard Royal Cornell, 72, made a continued initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday for sexual assault charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 23. Despite a request for a lower amount, Judge Brian Cannell ordered bail remain at $50,000.
Cornell has been charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse, two counts of second degree forcible sodomy and a single count of first-degree object rape. Officers allege Cornell sexually assaulted a young woman in Providence. Cornell has little to no criminal history in Utah and told officers he had a history in law enforcement working as military police and federal court security.
Allen Eric Olsen, 41, made a continued initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Olsen has been charged with knowingly producing a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor; and use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class-B misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a drug-related explosion where Olsen had been house sitting. Deputies wrote they found several materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine.
The complainant told deputies Olsen had become “fascinated” with the television show “Breaking Bad” over the past couple of weeks, and had been identifying items potentially used to manufacture meth.
Olsen is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Tuesday for Kaleb Witherspoon, 20, who’s been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police allege Witherspoon possessed 345 sexually explicit images of children. He faces 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each second-degree felony.
Witherspoon’s hearing is scheduled for March 31.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Tuesday for Joshua Powell, 18. Powell has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
Police alleged Powell groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party in February.
The preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 24.