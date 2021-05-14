Jason Clyde Ewell, 52, was sentenced to 365 days in jail on Monday for his role in a Millville snowmobile theft case.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court that although Ewell didn’t actually steal the snowmobiles, the case could have been avoided if Ewell had not interacted with the stolen machines. Demler said Ewell had disassociated with a prison gang and needed to avoid controlled substances and set firm boundaries.
“I can do better,” Ewell told the court. “This was just a lapse in judgement.”
Though Adult Probation and Parole recommended prison, Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon recommended a year in jail despite the “lapses in judgement” Ewell had experienced “for most of his life.”
“This is just a sheer crime of opportunity,” Gordan told the court.
Ewell pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft by receiving stolen property in March; five additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies alleged three snowmobiles were stolen along with a trailer in Millville, and two were recovered in Smithfield. Deputies wrote a truck believed to have belonged to Ewell was seen in video footage hauling the trailer and snowmobiles.
Two other men have been charged in the theft of the snowmobiles; both of their cases are still pending.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 26, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for two pending sexual assault cases.
Defense counsel told the court the cases against Robinson may still be resolved, but proceeding to trial also hadn't been ruled out. The cases were continued until June 21, when Robinson will appear for another pretrial conference.
In the two cases, Robinson faces eight first-degree and two second-degree felonies: two counts of object rape, four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of rape, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse. Cache County prosecutors alleged Robinson sexually assaulted two separate victims. Documents filed with the court allege the incidents occurred between 2016 and 2020.
Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges in November. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail.
Kaden Jay Strong, 24, made his initial appearance for sex crimes involving minors on Monday.
Strong faces four second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor alleged to have happened on Sept. 8. Documents filed with the court state Strong was sharing sexually explicit images of minors over a messaging application.
During Strong’s appearance in 1st District Court, defense counsel told the court the case was likely to not proceed to trial. Strong was set to appear for a decision to prelim hearing on June 7.
Raymond Andrew Castaneda, 24, had his sentencing for a sexual assault case postponed on Monday.
Defense counsel for Castaneda asked the court for a two-week continuance in order to complete paperwork for a permanent stalking injunction. He is set to appear for sentencing again on May 24.
Castaneda pleaded guilty in March to amended charges: first-degree attempted rape, third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse and third-degree aggravated assault. As part of a plea agreement, an additional sexual assault case was dismissed in its entirety. Cache County prosecutors also agreed to recommend no prison time for Castaneda in lieu of an 18-month jail sentence.
Castaneda is currently in the Cache County Jail, where he has been held since 2019.