Roger Dean Campbell, 42, was scheduled to appear for a decision to prelim hearing to take place on May 19.
Campbell faces two counts of third-degree assault by prisoner and five additional misdemeanors after becoming intoxicated on alcohol and antipsychotic medications and throwing a sculpture through a home’s window. Documents filed with the 1st District Court state Campbell attempted to bite and headbutt deputies when being placed in the back of a patrol truck.
Campbell was released from the Utah State Prison in April and placed on parole; he had been living in Cache Valley since his release, deputies wrote. He currently is being held on no bail in the Cache County Jail.
Laura Malone, 37, had her initial appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Malone faces one count of second-degree theft and one count of class-A criminal trespassing in two separate cases.
According to documents filed with the court, a Cache Valley man awoke to find an unknown woman in his home on April 25. The woman refused to identify herself but claimed she lived at the home; police later identified Malone as the intruder.
That same day, it’s alleged Malone stole a car from a local convenience store.
Police wrote video footage depicting a woman believed to be Malone entering the vehicle, waiting several minutes and then driving the vehicle south on Main Street in Logan. Malone was arrested by Roy City Police and booked into the Weber County Jail.
A decision to prelim hearing was scheduled for May 26.
Dillan Derrick, 19, had his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Derrick has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault and first-degree aggravated burglary. Derrick was provided a public defender and was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail, according to documents filed with the court.
Police allege a dispute between Derrick and the victim took place at the victim’s residence; Derrick arrived uninvited and wouldn’t leave when instructed to do so by the victim. The victim told police the dispute escalated to physical pushing and “5 to 10 seconds” of strangulation by Derrick. Derrick told police he held the victim down by the shoulders after being slapped and hit.
Derrick is scheduled back in court on May 18.
Justin Oswald, 41, had his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Oswald has been charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and a single misdemeanor.
It’s alleged Oswald was involved in the theft of a $3,000 prefabricated shed and additional panels of shed construction. Documents filed with the court state police executed a warrant on Oswald’s home and found parts of the stolen shed, several firearms and methamphetamine.
Bail was ordered by the court at $5,000.