Steven Archuleta, 61, was arraigned in 1st District Court on Friday for decades old sex crimes involving children.
Seven first-degree charges for incidents alleged to have happened in the ‘90s were filed against Archuleta on May 10: two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of object rape of a child and attempted sodomy on a child. Documents filed with the court state Archuleta was believed to be residing in Florida and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
It’s alleged that Archuleta and Carol A. Ricker — who was sentenced to prison in a similar case in 2010 — sexually assaulted children under the age of 10.
During Archuleta's appearance before the court, Judge Spencer Walsh said he had a conflict in the case and was unable to make any determinations aside from appointing counsel. Walsh said Judge Brian Cannell had ordered Archuleta to be held without bail.
Archuleta is set to appear before Cannell on June 2.
Amanda Lescoe, 40, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of burglarizing a home multiple times and stealing around $30,000.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Lescoe entered the home a number of times since November 2019 to take “large sums of money from a safe” that held nearly $40,000. Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote all but approximately $4,000 was missing from the safe.
Deputies said family members confronted Lescoe about the incidents. They alleged an affidavit of guilt was presented to and signed by Lescoe in which she admitted to taking the money; the document was notarized and signed, according to deputies.
Lescoe, however, told deputies she was coerced into signing the document and did not admit to stealing the money.
Formal charges have yet to be filed.
James Corey Paddock, 34, pleaded guilty to amended charges related to a home burglary on Monday; he was sentenced to a term of probation shortly after entering his plea.
Paddock pleaded to third-degree attempted burglary and an additional misdemeanor. In a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to no incarceration and a further reduction of the charges after successful completion of probation.
Documents filed with the court state Paddock got into an altercation at the victim's home. After the victim entered his house, Paddock broke the glass out of a front door in an attempt to accost the man. Paddock never gained entry to the home, but the victim did produce a firearm and engaged Paddock outside.
According to prosecutors and defense counsel, the case was mistaken identity. Paddock believed the victim was another man — a man involved in an extra-relational affair with Paddock’s girlfriend. Paddock didn’t realize he had attempted to enter the wrong home until after the event took place.
Prosecutors said Paddock was “extremely apologetic” and would pay $500 in restitution for the broken door.
“I know I made a mistake,” Paddock told the court. “I know I messed up pretty bad.”
Jose Javier Mestre-Ortiz, 32, pleaded guilty to amended charges in a child abuse and assault case in the 1st District Court.
Mestre-Ortiz pleaded to second-degree child abuse, third-degree child abuse, and two counts of class-A assault for incidents alleged to have happened in March 2020.
Documents filed with the court state Mestre-Ortiz inflicted serious bodily injuries on two children. He also physically assaulted a woman resulting in a broken toe. As part of a plea deal, three additional felonies were dismissed and no other agreements were made.
Mestre-Ortiz is set to be sentence on July 12.