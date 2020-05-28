Donald Hansen, 32, will face an additional third-degree count of possession of a controlled substance and a class-B paraphernalia charge filed with the 1st District Court on Tuesday. In the month of May, Hansen has been charged with eight felonies and five misdemeanors spanning four cases.
On May 18, Hansen was charged with second-degree felony child abuse, two class-A assault charges, class-A domestic violence in the presence of a child and class-A criminal mischief. Deputies alleged Hansen lifted a child by her neck and dropped her; the child victim told deputies she could not breathe and “felt like her teeth were going through her gums.” It was also alleged Hansen pushed a woman down at least two stairs, causing a knee injury.
On May 21, Hansen was charged with six third-degree felonies for allegedly reaching out to the victims in the aforementioned cases by way of a family member. According to documents filed with the court, deputies believe Hansen was attempting to manipulate the child victim into changing her story.
An initial appearance for the new charges has yet to be scheduled.
Laura Ashley Malone, 37, pleaded guilty to amended theft and criminal trespassing charges on Tuesday.
According to indicting documents filed with the 1st District Court, Malone was accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to a local convenience store employee from the store's parking lot on April 25. Footage from a security camera showed a woman believed to be Malone entering the vehicle, waiting 15 minutes and then driving south on Main Street in Logan.
That same day, according to an affidavit, a Logan man reported to police that he awoke to find an unknown woman in his home. The woman refused to identify herself, claimed she lived in the home but then left with no further incident; she was later identified as Malone.
A GPS tracking unit from the dealership where the stolen vehicle was initially purchased was used to find the vehicle. Malone was arrested by Roy City Police officers at a convenience store in the Ogden area and booked in the Weber County Jail.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.
Michael Paul Frazier, 23, faces a count of second-degree felony theft after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the park-and-ride parking lot near Benson.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court states the vehicle was left at the park-and-ride on May 4. Three days later, when the driver returned, the vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle was immediately located in Idaho, deputies wrote, due to Frazier’s arrest in Bonneville County the day prior on suspicion of possessing stolen property and obstruction of justice.
Deputies wrote Frazier posted bail in Idaho without leaving a phone number and left an Ogden address.
A warrant was issued for Frazier's arrest.