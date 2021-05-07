Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, had his sentencing postponed on Tuesday due to “inaccuracies” presented to the court in a pre-sentence investigation report.
Archuleta pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies — two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person — for pointing a firearm at two victims while driving on Main Street in Logan. The incident occurred immediately after an armed robbery of two other victims at a local Burger King; Archuleta was initially charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for the restaurant incident, but the charges were dismissed.
During Archuleta’s appearance on Tuesday, defense attorney Mary Martinez asked the court to continue sentencing so Adult Probation and Parole could submit a new pre-sentence report that addressed the charges to which Archuleta pleaded guilty.
In the report, according to Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms, investigators focused on the robbery at the Burger King — though charges related to that particular event had been dismissed — and interviewed the wrong victims.
In a motion filed with the court states “Archuleta’s involvement in the robbery is highly questionable and should not be weighed against him.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck struck the report and set Archuleta to be sentenced on June 16.
Wesley Lowell Huber, 34, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a home burglary and theft of over $6,000 worth of items on Monday.
Huber pleaded to second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, and other misdemeanors. As part of a plea agreement, two other theft cases were dismissed.
Cache County prosecutors told the court Huber entered the victim’s home and stole a safe containing several items; the incident was captured on a camera inside the home. Documents filed with the court allege the safe contained jewelry, coins, a case, prescription drugs and raw opal, along with other items.
Huber is set to be sentenced on June 21.
Conner Isaac Clifford, 28, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for a pretrial conference for a sexual assault case.
Defense Attorney Edward Stone told the court the case was on track for a jury trial, but there remained a narrow chance for a resolution.
Clifford was charged in October with four first-degree felonies — aggravated kidnapping, forcible sodomy and two counts of object rape — alleged to have happened a year prior to the charges being filed.
Cache County prosecutors allege the incident took place while the alleged victim was visiting Cache Valley from out of state. It’s alleged Clifford engaged in sex acts with the alleged victim without consent.
Clifford is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is set to appear for a pretrial conference on July 12.
Ryan Paul Dean, 39, has had charges refiled against him after Cache County prosecutors dismissed an identical case last month.
In December, Dean was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft for allegedly entering an automotive business with a co-defendant and stealing items. However, the case was dismissed after prosecutors told the court on April 12 that the alleged victim had left the country and it was unclear if he would ever return.
New, identical charges were filed against Dean on Tuesday. An initial appearance has yet to be set with the court.