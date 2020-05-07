Roger Dean Campbell, 42, made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Campbell has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault by prisoner and five misdemeanors. According to documents filed with the court, Campbell was provided a public defender and ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cache County deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a Mendon home where Campbell had been living since his release from the Utah State Prison in April. Deputies wrote Campbell had become drunk while also taking too much antipsychotic medication. Campbell allegedly threw a wooden sculpture through a window of the home, scaring the homeowners, who left in a vehicle.
Campbell was initially compliant and placed in handcuffs, but later began yelling obscenities, defying orders and trying to escape the grasp of deputies. While placing Campbell in a patrol truck, Campbell “attempted to bite two of the deputies and head-butt them as well,” deputies wrote.
Campbell began pushing the partition cage, pounding the window and trying to “break free of all restraints.” Campbell was ultimately restrained in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.
Nathan Billie Paul, 38, was scheduled to appear for a decision to prelim hearing on Monday.
Paul has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child — all of the charges are third-degree felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, police officers responded to a domestic dispute in Logan after a report of a stabbing by Paul. After an argument over “parenting issues,” police wrote, Paul attempted to harm himself. When the two alleged victims attempted to stop Paul, police wrote Paul began “swinging at them with the knife.”
Police allege that multiple cuts were sustained to the victims’ limbs and fingers, resulting in substantial bleeding and stitches for one.
The altercation took place within earshot of a 2-year-old, according to police.
The decision to prelim hearing is slated for May 11.
Charges have been filed against Jeremy Ed Christensen, 43, for allegedly stealing a pair of Air Jordan sneakers from a Mendon home.
Christensen faces one count of second-degree burglary and one count of class-B theft. He could face one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison if convicted.
Christensen has several prior arrests for theft and forgery charges, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a pair of “Air Jordan 3 Retros” were taken from a garage attached to a home in Mendon. Christensen was an employee of a contractor was hired to work on the garage; footage from a recently installed surveillance camera depicted a man believed to be Christensen concealing an object under his jacket and leaving in a blue Ford Escape.
The shoes were valued between $200 and $500, according to the affidavit.
When confronted about the theft by his employer, deputies wrote, Christensen admitted to the theft and said his vehicle had been repossessed with the shoes inside. The vehicle has yet to be located, deputies wrote, and Christensen has not returned contact with law enforcement.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Chance Steven Saltern, 42, is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 19.
Saltern faces a single count of third-degree assault by prisoner after allegedly flooding his jail cell and causing injury to a sergeant’s hand by trapping them in a handcuff port. The sergeant received treatment at a local hospital after the incident, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
Saltern has two pending cases with the court. He pleaded guilty in November to third-degree aggravated assault and a class-A count damaging jails.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on June 2.